Madonna and Son Face Backlash, Mockery for George Floyd Tribute Video

The singer shared video of her son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson's "They Don't Care About Us," but their good intentions were not well-received on social media.

Madonna and her son David Banda attempted to put their own tribute to George Floyd, who was killed while handcuffed and on the ground by a cop pressing his knee into his neck during an arrest, out into the world only to be met with instant pushback, backlash and even mockery.

It's a sensitive issue, one that sees Minneapolis enduring its third straight night of riots as family and friends and so many across America await at the very least an arrest of Derek Chavin, the white officer captured in video footage with his knee on Floyd's neck ignoring his pleas that he can't breathe until he died.

While there have been many tributes and words of anger and support for the peaceful protests (that have erupted into violent riots each night, similar to the Ferguson riots of 2014 after another black man, Michael Brown, was killed by a white officer) spread across social media in recent days, few have been met so poorly.

Madonna's son David, who is a young black man, performed a tribute dance to Michael Jackson's "They Don't Care About Us" in the family's kitchen.

It was evident that the moment meant something to him, just as the lyrics speak to the situation, just as the ongoing injustice against black Americans continues unabated and largely unpunished.

It was, though, apparently their choice of dance that fell flat with many online, with some even suggesting Madonna forced David into participating.

It could also be that as a child of privilege, many don't feel that Madonna's son (even if he is black) can really understand the experience of being black in America (without untold riches and a famous family).

Whatever their reason, Twitter was not having it, mocking the idea of dance in the face of racism, as if Madonna and David thought their tribute was going to fix the problem altogether.

On the other hand, the video may have been very well received had it been released at any other time, because David definitely has tremendous skill as a dancer. Taken entirely out of context, he did a solid take on Jackson's signature styles, brought a lot of fresh attitude and conviction.

Unfortunately, it's not out of context, as his mother Madonna clearly tied it to Floyd's death, and as a statement of tribute to him and "all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America."

While most people seemed to think the video was out of touch and not-at-all-helpful, the singer did have her supporters, who argued that she her years of activism from a place of acknowledged privilege should give the understanding that she is coming from a place of love.

You can check out some of the responses below that quickly made Madonna one of the top trending topics on Twitter on Thursday night as the riots raged in Minnesota.

