Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Make It Instagram Official with Adorable Quarantine Haircut Posts

After weeks of speculation that the "Vampire Diaries" star and Olympic snowboarder were dating, the pair set the record straight with an adorable snap -- and at least one of them looks happy about it!

It looks like everyone who had Nina Dobrev and Shaun White in their quarantine couple pool just scored big. And Nina also scored a new side gig if this whole acting thing doesn't work out.

Fans have been speculating for weeks that Nina and Shaun were a thing, and now we know that ... maybe that's true. We certainly know they shared one of the most intimate things two human beings can do together.

Hilariously, if this is the couple making things Instagram official, they chose to do so with an adorable quarantine haircut reveal. No worries that Nina was looking to chop off her long auburn locks.

Shaun, who's been rocking an impressive spiky 'do, was the one going under the blades. though the expression on Nina's face would make anyone a little nervous to let her get any closer with those blades.

We loved the dramatic reveal of the aftermath of her handiwork. Did she get a little overly aggressive with the clip? Is this the look Shaun wanted?

We're definitely impressed with just how much came off of his head. We've seen celebrity dogs smaller than the clump she shared. So how did she do? The second picture has all the answers!

Nina's share was absolutely adorable, and clearly showed two people incredibly comfortable with one another and surprisingly trusting. This could have gone so very wrong in so many ways.

Shaun actually did us one better, showing not only incredible before and after pics but the entire cutting process and we have to say ... Nina put in the work. Maybe her joke that she was adding hairdresser to her resume is no joke at all!

We were already impressed with the final look, with Shaun looking very dashing, but seeing how much time and work went into it, she either knew what she was doing or she had absolutely no idea what she was doing and just took a long time doing it.

Either way, congratulations to both on a monumental achievement that's far better than most quarantine haircuts that have been shared online.

And, if warranted, congratulations to the new couple on their burgeoning romance. According to a source at E!, Nina and Shaun started exploring a relationship after spending New Year's Even together in Las Vegas.

Now, they've reportedly been together for weeks now in quarantine and "have made it clear to their friends that they are a serious couple," according to the source.

With his new hair, the couple are most definitely looking good while looking good together!

