Billie Eilish Slams 'All Lives Matter' Supporters: 'Shut The F--k Up'

Billy Eilish pulled no punches when she slammed people who use 'All Lives Matter' in response to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The 18-year-old Grammy winner took to her Instagram on Saturday to voice her opinion, as protests have erupted in at least 30 cities over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday.

"I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately," Eilish began. "I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it…But holy f--king s--t I'm gonna just start talking."

"IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ ONE MORE F--KING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F--KING MIND. WILL YOU SHUT THE F--K UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUP???" she continued. "NO ONE ELSE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE DOESNT MATTER. NO ONE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE IS NOT HARD.. NO ONE IS LITERALLY SAYING ANYTHING AT ALL ABOUT YOU."

"ALL YOU MFS DO IS FIND A WAY TO MAKE EVERYTHING ABOUT YOURSELF. THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU. STOP MAKING EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. YOU ARE NOT IN NEED. YOU ARE NOT IN DANGER."

Eilish added to the lengthy post, "YOU ARE PRIVILEGED WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT. SOCIETY GIVES YOU PRIVILEGE JUST FOR BEING WHITE. YOU CAN BE POOR, YOU CAN BE STRUGGLING.. AND STILL YOUR SKIN COLOR IS GIVING YOU MORE PRIVILEGE THAN YOU EVEN REALIZE."

She then posed the questions, "If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren't… white f--king privilege."

Referring to people protesting having to wear face masks while carrying semi-automatic guns, Eilish blamed it on "white privilege" as well.

And the same reasoning was given to why Donald Trump called 'Black Lives Matter' protesters "thugs" in a recent tweet.

The "Bad Guy" singer went on to try and give an example why she believes the "White Lives Matter" outcry doesn't add up.

"If your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? NO youre gonna help your friend because THEY are in PAIN because THEY are in need because THEY ARE BLEEDING," she explained. "if someones house was on fire & someone is stuck in the house, are you gonna make the fire department go to every other house on the block first because all houses matter??? NO! BECAUSE THEY DON’T F--KING NEED IT."

Meanwhile, Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and faces 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter charges after video captured him with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill, according to TMZ.

Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

The Minnesota National Guard has mobilized more than 1700 personnel to deal with the protests.

"This represents the largest domestic deployment in the Minnesota's National Guard's 164-year history," a tweet from the organization read.

Protesters also clashed with the Secret Service outside the White House on Friday night.

Hours later, Trump tweeted, "They professionally managed so-called 'protesters' at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily."

