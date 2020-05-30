Seth Rogen, Janelle Monae, Steve Carell and More Stars Are Donating to Bail Out Minneapolis Protesters

Many stars "matched" one another's donations, including singer Kehlani, who "matched" a Twitter user's $1000 contribution.

Celebrities are doing what they can to support protesters in Minneapolis.

Seth Rogen, Janelle Monae, and Steve Carell are among the stars who have donated to those who need to be bailed out of jail after being arrested for protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, who was killed at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday.

Several members of Hollywood, including "Uncut Gems" directors Josh and Benny Safdie, Lil Nas X, Patton Oswalt, Jameela Jamil, Don Cheadle, and more, took to Twitter to contribute to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit organization that "pays criminal bail and immigration bond for those who cannot afford to as we seek to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing."

Many stars "matched" one another's donations like singer Kehlani, who "matched" a Twitter user's $1000 contribution.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy also shared other organizations that are accepting donations to support the protests.

See the social media posts, below.

Matched. Celebrity accounts that follow me please match and pass it on. https://t.co/riSf40ehhr pic.twitter.com/UmgLulQqIP — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 28, 2020 @jameelajamil

Some organizations to which you can donate if you are heartsick waking up to the news:



Minnesota Freedom Fund:https://t.co/H1FIfpe0vd



Minnesota ACLU:https://t.co/CIiE1w2tlp



George Floyd’s family gofundme:https://t.co/XWw0iGr6qZ



❤️❤️❤️#JusticeForFloyd — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 28, 2020 @Lin_Manuel

Join me in donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out those arrested protesting the racist murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. You can do so from outside the US too. Thank you. https://t.co/hssjdW5mnT https://t.co/wbLBEb2Mpo — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 29, 2020 @robdelaney

been donating as much as I can to as many worthy places as I can (George Floyd memorial fund, Bail funds, NAACP, ACLU, etc) I’m sorry I only publicized the one chain donation on twitter. Doing everything I can to educate and be as effective an ally as possible #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/FQ2sIa2SR3 — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 30, 2020 @BenSPLATT

Minneapolis is one of at least 30 cities across the country where protests are taking place in the wake of the death of Floyd, who was killed by white police officer, Derek Chauvin.

In the disturbing video of Floyd's arrest, Chauvin is seen with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill, according to TMZ.

Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead. Chauvin was arrested on Friday and faces 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter charges. He and three other officers were fired in connection with Floyd's death on Tuesday.

The protests are aimed at police brutality and systemic racism but also stem from outrage over Chauvin's charges, with many, including Floyd's family, calling for 1st-degree murder.

Minnesota National Guard has mobilized more than 1700 personnel to deal with the protests. "This represents the largest domestic deployment in the Minnesota's National Guard's 164-year history," a tweet from the organization read.

Protesters also clashed with the Secret Service outside the White House on Friday night. Donald Trump tweeted, "They professionally managed so-called 'protesters' at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily."