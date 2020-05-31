Chrissy Teigen Doubles Protesters Bail Donation After Troll Calls Them 'Rioters and Criminals'

Getty

Teigen made the commitment after President Trump inexplicably declared that Saturday night would be "MAGA night at the White House" following Friday's night of protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

Chrissy Teigen has never been one to let the trolls win when it comes to battling on social media. And when that battle is for something that really matters, she's definitely not stepping down.

In fact, she's doubling down!

The queen of social media, and star of "Chrissy's Court" on Quibi, had already declared her intention to donate $100,000 toward the bail of any protesters arrested across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on May 25.

Chauvin was captured on video with his knee on the 46-year-old black man's neck for nearly nine minutes, including several minutes after Floyd -- who had pleaded with the four officers pinning him while handcuffed face-down on the pavement -- was unconscious.

Chauvin has been arrested on 3rd degree murder charges. The other three officers were fired, as was Chauvin.

Since that night, there have been daily protests in Minneapolis and other cities, with several escalating into riots that have seen police stations and cars burned, people getting hurt or shot and the National Guard mobilized in several states.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Trump minimized the protesters at the White House in a tweet, saying "they were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily." He then added the inexplicable, "Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???" There was no further explanation.

While Teigen had no idea what that was -- and she's not alone there -- she nevertheless felt a need to respond.

"In celebration of whatever the f--k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," she tweeted that afternoon.

When a troll jumped onto her feed, calling protesters "rioters and criminals" in a since-deleted tweet, Teigen responded by taking the highest road. "Ooo they might need more money then," she replied. "Make it $200,000."

With dozens of cities instituting curfews over the weekend and the Associated Press reporting 1,669 arrests since Thursday in 22 different cities, it looks like there will be a lot of need for bail money.

Teigen joins Seth Rogen, Janell Monae, Lil Nas X, Patton Oswalt, Jameela Jamil, Don Cheadle and other celebs in offering bail relief to protesters.

Many of those are to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit organization that "pays criminal bail and immigration bond for those who cannot afford to as we seek to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing."