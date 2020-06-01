Pink Fights with Trolls Over Black Lives Matter Movement

Getty

"You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don't even hear yourself and probably never will."

Pink has slammed critics of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Over the weekend, the "So What" singer, 40, reposted a message from Billie Eilish that addressed those who use the phrase "All Lives Matter" in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"If I hear one more white person say "aLL liVeS maTtEr" one more f--king time, I'm gonna lose my f--king mind," Billie wrote in her lengthy message. "Will you shut the f--k up? No one is saying your life doesn't matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.

"You are privileged whether you like it or not," she continued. "Society gives you privilege just for being white. … If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? … Why is it okay for white people to protest literally being asked to stay at home while carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why???? White. F--king. Privilege."

After Pink reshared Billie's post, below, several of Pink's fans didn't agree with the singer's message and slammed her in the comments section. In response, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer defended her stance and clapped back at the critics.

"Totally get where you're coming from. HOWEVER, as a person with a lawyer brain, I have to say... when you single out one race and say "that" race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don't matter as much. It is automatically inferred," one person wrote. "I believe it does this situation a disjustice by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race."

Pink hit back, "You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don't even hear yourself and probably never will."

"All Business Owners Life's Matter too. F--ked up in Los Angeles right now," another user commented, to which Pink replied, "So you can't read."

When another user called Pink "stupid," she wrote back, "What an insightful and helpful comment."

"There are NO white people in need!!! I get it... but come on... dont' just rattle off nonsense," a person commented and Pink simply replied, "I would need you to make sense in order to respond."

Pink's post comes amid protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Video captured Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday and faces 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter charges. He and three other officers were fired in connection with Floyd's death.