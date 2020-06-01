9-1-1 Star Ryan Guzman Defends Using Racial Slurs with His Friends 'All the Time'

Getty

His comments came as he defended his fiancee for using the N-word in resurfaced tweets from her teen years.

"9-1-1" star Ryan Guzman dug himself a deep hole this weekend when he defended his fiancee's use of racial slurs by saying he uses them too.

The controversy began when tweets Chrysti Ane posted in 2011, in which she used the N-word, were resurfaced online. She later apologized and said she's not the same person she was when she was just 16.

Guzman then did an Instagram Live, where he addressed her comments.

@ryanAguzman You picked an EXTREMELY wrong time to try and tell your BLACK stans that Non Black people can use the n word. Theres a literal whole race war going on and ur sitting on live defending your racist gf and ADMITTING ON LIVE THAT YOU SAY NIGGA??????? pic.twitter.com/0ZOtGLc6s9 — what is dis hunny? (@gIossiergirl) June 1, 2020 @gIossiergirl

"You telling her that she can't speak through Twitter to her black friends, that have allowed her to say that back and forth to them, specifically?" he asked. "Mind you, that is a private conversation had on a social platform, I can see the misconstrued insight on that."

"That being said, I have plenty of friends — black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other races all the time," he then claimed. "We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butthurt at all, nah, because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we're not trying to bring each other down."

"So, what are y'all trying to get at?" asked Guzman. "You're trying to prove that somebody that's not racist is racist? Nah. You don't have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all."

On Twitter, someone shared that clip of Guzman's Live, saying he "picked an EXTREMELY wrong time to try and tell your BLACK stans that Non Black people can use the n word."

"Theres a literal whole race war going on and ur sitting on live defending your racist gf and ADMITTING ON LIVE THAT YOU SAY N---A???????" they added.

Responding to the criticism, Guzman said, "Let me be clear cut. I do not use the n word because it's not mine to use. My true friends of all races know that."

He added, "I'll give you the benefit of the doubt for my misuse of 'slurs.' I should have said we make fun of each others 'stereotypes.' My friends black friends will tell me to go mow a lawn or hop the border. Out of context that seems racist asf but I know my friends mean no harm."

He followed those tweets up by saying he was "done" defending himself and Ane against "people who are as quick to judge as they are to condemn."

Sharing a link to the Black Lives Matter donations page, he added, "Let me get back to the real topic and help out any way I can to the black community. I've already donated to 1 organization. Heres another. Please help."

At least one of Guzman's "9-1-1" costars, Oliver Stark, caught wind of his comments -- though, apparently, not his denial about using the N-word -- and called him out on Twitter.

"I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live," he wrote. "I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by anyone else under any circumstances."