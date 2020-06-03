22-Year-Old White Woman Charged With Inciting Riot After Filming Herself Looting on Facebook Live

Kent County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

It's not her first brush with the law; an oral sex selfie she shared as a teen was previously investigated as possible child porn.

A 22-year-old Michigan woman is facing up to ten years in prison on charges of inciting a riot.

Police in Grand Rapids claim Alexandria "Ally" Lyons recorded herself on Facebook Live looting, smashing property, and encouraging others to do the same.

Videos circulating on social media purport to show her showing off looted goods, some of which she reportedly later posted for sale on online.

As well as the riot charges, she was arraigned in Grand Rapids District Court on Tuesday for malicious destruction of property, a five-year felony.

A peaceful protest march against the death of George Floyd gave way to a violent riot in the city overnight, with as many as 100 businesses damaged or destroyed.

Lyons was not among the seven people initially arrested; however police tracked her down after receiving several reports that "Ally was responsible for causing and creating a lot of damage in the downtown area during this time," MLive reported.

Police say they were sent social media video of Lyons kicking in a window.

"She is heard multiple times encouraging her friends and others to throw bricks or other objects at windows of multiple businesses downtown and at one point picks up a brick herself and mentions heading ‘back to the courthouse'," her arrest affidavit states.

Police claimed she and her friends egged on others who were trying to break into an ATM, before helping themselves to jewelry in a smashed display case on the sidewalk.

"Defendant could be heard telling her friends to get her a gold bracelet because she already has silver ones," the affidavit says.

A friend of the jewelry store owner claimed on Facebook that she later posted the items for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

She was also seen drinking beers on the livestreams, which police suspect was stolen from one of the ransacked bars.

She and her friends then posted more Facebook Live videos from a party at her home, flaunting clothes apparently stolen from F. David Barney Clothiers; the items were later recovered from her home by police.

Lyons was being held on $40,000 bond.

Followers on Twitter were quick to point out the irony of her retweeting on Thursday: "white people being anti-looting is soooooo laughable to me because historically everything y’all have, y’all stole."

The 22-year-old old came to the attention of law enforcement before; a selfie of her performing oral sex in front of a group of other teens went viral in 2014, prompting police to investigate as possible child pornography.