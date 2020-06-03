Lea Michele Gets Backlash from Former Costars and Fans for Samantha Ware Apology

Getty

The Glee star was criticized for not "actually" apologizing in her lengthy statement.

The backlash continues for Lea Michele, this time over the apology she issued to former "Glee" costar Samantha Ware and anyone else she may have "hurt" with her behavior on the show.

In Ware's original post, she took issue with Lea sharing support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter due to her own past interactions with her.

"Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?" she wrote on Monday night in response to Michele's tweet. "I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity you would 'shit in my wig!' amongst [sic] traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

In a long post on Wednesday -- in which she never mentioned Ware by name -- Michele said she did not remember the incident her costar brought up. Saying she has "never judged others by their background or color of their skin," Lea also said she "[apologized] for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused."

While she did say she was "sorry" throughout the post, she also talked a lot about how her behavior was "perceived" by others. That word in particular concerned many of her fans, who felt she wasn't taking full accountability for her actions.

"This isn't an apology," commented Emma Hunton, who briefly costarred in "Spring Awakening" with Michele on Broadway in 2008.

Added show understudy Gerard Canonico, "You were nothing but a nightmare to me and fellow understudy cast members. You made us feel like we didn't belong there. I tried for years to be nice to you to no avail. Maybe actually apologize instead of placing the blame on how others 'perceive' you."

"Real Housewives of New York" alum Aviva Drescher even got in on Lea's Instagram comments, writing, "You were once very unkind to me so I am not surprised by your behavior. You shouldn't judge others before looking in the mirror."

They were hardly the only critics, as the post has over 12,000 comments at the time we hit publish. See a sampling of most-liked reactions from her followers and/or critics below:

"Saying you didn't do it is the worst apology I've ever heard."

"Every good thing you said was immediately undone by your use of 'perceived by them.' Placing blame on others for how they interpreted what YOU did to them. WTF is that??"

"This is a non-apology. Your apology for their 'perception' of your behavior?"

"girl ... way to displace blame by saying you 'don't remember' and then lead with the idea that you have been 'perceived as offensive or inappropriate.' come on now you could have apologized without all that."

It wasn't all bad, as there were also comments thanking her for saying something and taking a look at her actions.

"It is good that you apologize and try to make things right for yourself in the future so you won't repeat your mistakes and hurt others again"

"EVERYBODY IN THE WORLD already said mean things about other people in the past and some of them we don’t even remember. Every. Human. Being. OUR OBLIGATION is to learn everyday from our mistakes. Nobody is a model, nobody is perfect. Nobody is the same as 10 years ago. We make mistakes all the time and our obligation is to regret, to learn, to become a better person until we die."

So far, Ware hasn't responded to Michele's apology -- and has instead put her social media focus back on pushing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Melissa Benoist -- who either liked, retweeted or affirmatively responded to Ware's initial post -- also have yet to react to Michele's apology.