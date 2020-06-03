Ramona Singer Apologizes for 'All Lives Matter' Comment, Says She Was 'Misinformed'

Getty

"I wasn't educated enough on the cause and I'm sorry."

Ramona Singer has apologized for saying "all lives matter" amid the ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, "The Real Housewives of New York" star, 63, expressed her regrets over her previous comment, saying she was "misinformed" and "wasn't educated enough" on the topic. As a result, Ramona, 63, said she plans to learn more about the history of systematic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Bravo star took to the comments section in a post she shared for #BlackOutTuesday -- that featured a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr -- and addressed the situation in replies to several who brought up her remark.

"I wasn't educated enough on the cause and I'm sorry," the Ramona told an Instagram user, who had asked, "Didn't you say 'all lives matter' like 3 days ago hun."

When a fan suggested the reality star watch Ava DuVernay's documentary "The 13th", Ramona said her 25-year-old daughter, Avery, had recommended she view the film, along with others.

"I am taking the time to educate myself more on this topic and avery shared the documentary with me as well," she wrote. "She's been making a list with me."

Another follower said they were going to "trust" that Ramona would follow through on her words.

"I am continued to educate myself more," she replied. "I apologize for the misinformed comment."

Another user said they hope Ramona will be "mindful" of her white privilege and called her "all lives matter" comment "incredibly insensitive."

Ramona agreed, writing, "yes, it was."

The Housewife's apology comes a few days after her "RHONY" co-star Leah McSweeney criticized Ramona's 'all lives matter' comment on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Protests that have erupted in over 30 cities since the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died while a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

Video captured Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin was arrested and faces 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter charges. He and three other officers were fired in connection with Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, the state of Minnesota filed a civil rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department. According to Governor Tim Walz, the investigation will look into Floyd's death as well as the "department's policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to determine if they engaged in systemic discriminatory practices."

