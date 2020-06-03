Sheriff Investigating the 'Rehoming' of YouTuber's Autistic Son, Who She Adopted 3 Years Ago

YouTube

Authorities are investigating the whereabouts of the autistic child who was "rehomed" after his adoptive parents said they placed him with a new family to better suit his needs.

Last week, YouTube star Myka Stauffer received massive backlash after announcing that she and husband James were not aware of the level of medical attention their son, Huxley, required and had placed him with another family after they adopted the boy three years ago from China.

Now, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office told Buzzfeed they are working with "several other agencies" to insure Huxley's safety.

Although they could not reveal many details about the case as it is an ongoing investigation, they told the outlet that Huxley is "not missing."

The Stauffer family gave little information about where Huxley is living, but in the YouTube video posted last week, Myka said they placed Huxley with a family that they thought was "literally the perfect match."

"He is thriving. He is very happy. He's doing really well. And his new mommy has medical-professional training, and it is a very good fit," Myka explained.

However, it is unclear if they used an adoption agency or some other means of "rehoming" Huxley. The family denied placing Huxley into the state foster care system.

Val Turner of Franklin County Children Services, Stauffer's local adoption agency, told BuzzFeed, "The adoption for the Stauffer family is an international adoption which does not involve our agency. It appears that [Myka] made arrangements with an individual person, versus an agency."

When Huxley was adopted from China in 2017, Myka said on her YuoTube channel that they had used family World Association for Parents and Children, or WACAP, as the adoption agency.

WACAP merged with Holt International in 2019 and its vice-president for policy and external affairs, Susan Soonkeum Cox, told the outlet they could not comment if they were involved with Huxley's new adoption.

She did, however, admit the family's announcement seemed out of the ordinary.

"Putting it on social media and describing it as 'We found another family.' Well, what does that mean?" Cox mused. "Did they go through an agency? Was there another home study done on the other family? That part is highly unusual."

During the original seven minute video announcing the "rehoming," Myka said, "This is by far the hardest video James and I have ever publicly had to make. There's not an ounce of our body that doesn't love Huxley with all of our being."

"There wasn't a minute that I didn't try our hardest," she continued through tears. "After multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs -- he needed more."

"With international adoption, sometimes there's unknowns and things that are not transparent on files and things like that," James explained. "Once Huxley came home, there was a lot more special needs that we weren't aware of and that we were not told."

The couple documented almost every stage of their adoption journey. In an article written for The Bump, Myka revealed Huxley had a brain tumor, a brain cyst and was "profoundly developmentally delayed."

"He would violently bang his head against the wall and bite and pinch anyone who came too close, including his new siblings," she wrote.

After putting Huxley in "intense therapy," the couple ultimately decided to give him up for adoption, but asked their subscribers for privacy and said they couldn't give further details as to why they wanted to find him a new home.

Later, in the comments section of the post, Myka added, "We would never just give up a child with special needs, this is a personal matter to Hux it had nothing to do with he just had Autism."

"Huxley wanted this descion [sic] 100% we saw that in family time with other poeple [sic], he constantly chose them and signed with and showed tons of emotion to show us and let us know he wanted this," she continued. "Huxley never had a say in his adoption, and he needed more help and also wanted this and we know that 100%."