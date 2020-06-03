Trina Under Fire for Rant Amid Protests and Looting: Keep 'Animals Off the Streets'

Getty

"Lock them up at 5pm so the streets can be nice and clean."

Rapper Trina is facing backlash after fans took umbrage with her rant regarding looting and civil unrest amid the George Floyd protests.

During her radio program "Trick N' Trina Morning Show" on Monday, the "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star was discussing the curfew imposed on Miami with her co-host Trick Daddy as she felt it wasn't strict enough.

"They need to make the curfew from 6pm to 6am. That's how I feel," she began. "Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around in Miami Dade County are acting like they have escaped from a zoo."

Trick attempted to respond by asking what the streets had to do with the death of a Black man by a white police officer, but Trina continued to cut him off.

After he tried to explain why some protests have dissolved into looting and rioting because people have been out of work and on lockdown due to the pandemic, Trina argued she has been on lockdown too.

The self-dubbed "Da Baddest Bitch" then brought up a friend's restaurant being looted and argued Trick wouldn't want the same to happen to his restaurant.

"I don't approve of it, period. I don't approve of it, period. Cause you don't want nobody burning down Sunday's," she rifled off. "Let's be very clear. And you have insurance and you don't want that."

To refer to your own as "animals" is so despicable. Thank you for the memories, Trina, but good riddance to you and Black celebrities like you. Y'all are failing us. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 3, 2020 @youngsinick

When Trick attempted to bring the discussion back to the the Black Lives Matter movement, Trina brought up the fact her younger brother was killed by a Black man.

"The Black lives that matter, right? The same Black lives that are taken by the hands of other black people, those matter, too, huh?"

She added, "It’s no exception. A life is a life. Period, period. A life is a life. No matter how it was took. Whether it was a car accident, whether it was from a police, whether it was from the hands of another black man. A life was taken. Simple."

Trina said she good, because she got her license, registration, and insurance. Please go tell that foolishness to the families of Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Jonathan Ferrell, and plenty others. Since you got so much time today. — TaReef KnockOut طَرِيف 👊🏾 (@TaReefKnockOut) June 3, 2020 @TaReefKnockOut

As for the white officer, Derek Chauvin, who was arrested for the death of Floyd, Trina said, "Are you going to put him in a death chair because otherwise all the rest of the stuff y'all doing doesn't make sense to me. That’s what I’m saying."

She also said she felt that not everyone was genuine with their outrage of Floyd's death.

"All y'all fake and for the protests and the fake, 'Oh we so concerned about George Floyd.' Half of y'all not marching and not even caring about this man."

As the segment came to a close and Trick said Black people shouldn't be afraid of the police, Trina remarked, "I'm never scared. I have my license and registration and insurance. I'm not scared. I know my rights."

Twitter blew up on Tuesday night, calling for Trina to be cancelled.

Some of y’all are plain fuckN ignorant and nothing nobody do will help period. — TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) June 3, 2020 @TRINArockstarr

I’m at work and I’m muthafuckn ready — TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) June 3, 2020 @TRINArockstarr

"To refer to your own as 'animals' is so despicable. Thank you for the memories, Trina, but good riddance to you and Black celebrities like you. Y'all are failing us," wrote one social media user.

Another added, "Trina said she good, because she got her license, registration, and insurance. Please go tell that foolishness to the families of Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Jonathan Ferrell, and plenty others. Since you got so much time today."

On Wednesday morning, Trina appeared prepared to deal with the backlash as she tweeted, "I'm at work and I'm muthaf--kn ready."

TooFab has reached out to Trina for comment.