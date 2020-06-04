Housewives React to Denise Richards' Husband Saying He'll 'Crush' Her 'F---ing Hand'

Bravo

Aaron got into it with the other women during a fight about mom-shaming, before he and Denise fled the scene.

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers stole the spotlight during another incredibly awkward dinner party on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," one which ended with them storming out of Kyle Richards' backyard as he seemingly threatened to "crush" his wife's hand.

It's a comment which has already sparked blowback from fans, as well as Kyle, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave and Erika Jayne. Before getting into the explosive moment, let's recap how we got here.

For a few episodes now, Denise has been on the defensive with the other women, after she said she didn't appreciate her costars talking about threesomes within earshot of her children and their friends during a pizza party she and Aaron had at their home. Her costars found it hypocritical, because Richards has appeared in some NSFW movies -- like "Wild Things" -- and ex-husband Charlie Sheen's exploits are worse than anything they'd talk about.

While Richards clearly has no problem talking about sex and her husband's penis amongst friends, she draws the line when her kids are around. It's a fair stance, but one nobody but Garcelle Beauvais seems to understand.

After more than a couple fights about the subject, it came up once again on Wednesday's episode when Kyle threw a BBQ in her backyard. While children were encouraged, Denise and Aaron showed up without any -- at first telling Kyle they were busy, before admitting she didn't want to bring them around the other women after the previous incident.

Kyle told Denise she didn't want her to feel uncomfortable bringing her children around them, calling it a "slap in the face" in a confessional that she didn't. When Teddi then pressed Denise on the issue, saying Denise's stance makes the rest of them "look bad," Aaron inserted himself into the drama.

Calling it "ridiculous," Aaron laid out the argument pretty succinctly. "All we said, and it's so simple, our kids, they're teenagers, just please know that they're right there and they can hear you. Know your surroundings, that's it. What is the issue?"

As Teddi started to respond, he said, "There is no issue, that's my point. You're making an issue out of nothing and it's ridiculous."

"Alright, moving on, let's talk about something else, thank you," he said, shutting down the conversation. "Everybody, do you feel great right now?"

In a confessional, Teddi asked, "Really big guy, does this make you feel powerful? Do you feel strong? It's so sexy when you put women down, asshole."

When Kyle said women handle situations differently than men, Aaron kept going. "Why are you continuing on the same note? It's one note. It's a flute that plays one note," he interjected.

Kyle said the whole situation felt like "passive aggressive mom-shaming," because Denise didn't "trust" her kids around them. Denise didn't see her point, and felt like they were actually mom-shaming her.

"It's so simple, make up, who cares and move forward with it," Aaron then told them all. "When people win, also people engage because they want to see how those people want, keep that in mind ladies," he added, confusing everyone. He then asked them all to do "a hoorah," which none of them did.

When Teddi sarcastically told him, "Thank you," Denise called her a "shit f--king stirrer." As the argument continued, Richards said they crossed "a f--king line," exclaimed she was "done" with the conversation and told Aaron, "Stand up, we're leaving."

As the two of them walked out, Denise kept telling her husband not to say a word because they were still on camera. "Baby, don't say a f--king word," she told him, pulling him away from the ladies. "Don't tell me what to say," he replied under his breath, "I'm gonna crush your f--king hand, stop it." See the moment in the video above.

The episode ended shortly after that, as the couple got into their vehicle and drove off. As the footage aired, Kyle, Erika and Teddi all reacted to Aaron's behavior on social media.

"Wait! What did he just say??" tweeted Erika, along with a concerned-looking emoji -- a post re-tweeted by Kyle, Lisa Rinna and Teddi as well. Erika also re-tweeted a clip of the moment with captions on, specifically pointing out the "crush" comment.

Kyle retweeted the footage too, but then undid it. In response to a fan asking why she shared it in the first place -- accusing her of doing it to "exploit and embarrass Denise" -- she replied, "Should we protect him?"

Teddi posted the short clip too, adding, "When I called him an asshole I wasn’t too far off."

Denise didn't tweet at all during last night's episode. TooFab has contacted Denise for comment.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

Wait! What did he just say?? 😳 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) June 4, 2020 @erikajayne

Should we protect him? — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) June 4, 2020 @KyleRichards