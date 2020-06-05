Breonna Taylor Would Turn 27 Today: Politicians, Activists and Celebrities Pay Tribute

Twitter

Breonna Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday and Twitter was flooded with an outpouring of love for the young Black woman who was killed in her own home by police on March 13.

The emergency medical technician was fatally shot eight times after officers raided her apartment and exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend. Breonna's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming charges of battery, excessive force, and gross negligence, per CNN.

"Happy birthday Breonna!" actress Viola Davis posted. "We have not forgotten you or the countless Black women who were murdered senselessly. Your life mattered. Praying for your mom today."

Happy birthday Breonna! We have not forgotten you or the countless Black women who were murdered senselessly. Your life mattered. Praying for your mom today🙏🏿❤

🎨@gracieleeart https://t.co/hdtVo0kyCM pic.twitter.com/8XDOIo9xVj — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 5, 2020 @violadavis

Many of the tributes acknowledged that the three officers involved in her shooting have yet to be charged with any crimes.

"Today should have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday," wrote Kamala Harris. "But her life was horrifically taken by officers who still have not been charged 84 days later. Keep up the calls for justice. #SayHerName"

DL Hughley posted, "Today is the Birthday of #BreonnaTaylor but it's not a happy one. There are still NO CHARGES filed in her murder that was a result of an illegal 'no knock' warrant."

Back in March, police targeted Breonna's home after a "no-knock warrant" was issued to her address as authorities suspected a man involved in a drug ring was receiving packages at her apartment, according to CNN.

Today should have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. But her life was horrifically taken by officers who still have not been charged 84 days later. Keep up the calls for justice. #SayHerName — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2020 @KamalaHarris

Today is the Birthday of #BreonnaTaylor but it’s not a happy one. There are still NO CHARGES filed in her murder that was a result of an illegal “no knock” warrant. In honor of her memory, call and/or sign the… https://t.co/qfXDQxOmTS — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 5, 2020 @RealDLHughley

Police say they knocked on the door, announced themselves and were met with gunfire upon entering the apartment, citing Breonna's boyfriend as the instigator.

In the family's lawsuit, the incident is said to have unfolded differently, with the police breaking into her apartment unannounced and her boyfriend shooting in self-defense.

Breonna's tragic story has been part of the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death, who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor .She looks so pretty and fine in this pic.Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media.Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug,but got is BIG.The fight ain’t over till you get justice pic.twitter.com/LuZFu4tlFF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 5, 2020 @iamcardib

Today would've been #BreonnaTaylor 's 27th birthday. She was a full-time EMT at 2 hospitals in Lville, Ky. She was a beloved & respected essential worker, an aspiring nurse, who dedicated her life at an early age to helping others. Pray for her family & honor her life. Here's how pic.twitter.com/7FBcjZItrO — Regina King (@ReginaKing) June 5, 2020 @ReginaKing

Last Friday, Derek Chauvin was arrested after video captured him with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin faces 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter charges.

The three other officers in the arrest -- Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao -- were charged with aiding and abetting the homicide.

See more heartfelt messages in honor of Breonna's birthday below.

Breonna Taylor should have turned 27 today.



She was murdered in her home by police officers who continue to walk free.



We won’t stop fighting until justice is served. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/BgRx8W9azE — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 5, 2020 @Ilhan

please read how her loved ones spoke about her. beyond saying her name, learn about her heart



👇🏽👇🏽 @imyagirleva 🧡 #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/sv9kz4WqYk — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 5, 2020 @Kehlani

Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. A medical worker on the frontline, she wanted to become a nurse. She was shot by police eight times in her home. They had the wrong address. No one has been charged. You can support her family here. https://t.co/4pNPtmWg6Y — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 5, 2020 @TheEllenShow

Today is Breonna Taylor’s birthday. She would have turned 27. She was an EMT, a mother, an essential worker, and she was killed in her own living room. Think about that. Think about everything she’s missing and will miss experiencing. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 5, 2020 @emmyrossum

Today, Breonna Taylor should have been celebrating her 27th birthday.



It has been 84 days since she was brutally killed by police officers. None of them have yet been charged with her murder.



We demand justice. NOW. pic.twitter.com/japnwRyFk4 — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 5, 2020 @OfficialMLK3

Today would have been #BreonnaTaylor's 27th birthday. On March 13, she was shot 8 times in her home by Louisville police. Breonna was an emergency room technician & wanted to have a lifelong career in health care. Below are some actionable ways you can help celebrate Breonna. pic.twitter.com/TL65DQxNPB — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 5, 2020 @katiecouric

Today should be Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.



But instead, we are honoring her memory. Because she was murdered by police in her own home. No officers have been charged.



The Taylor family deserves justice, too. Breonna’s life mattered. Black lives matter. https://t.co/QTqXiytP1X — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 5, 2020 @RepAdamSchiff

#BreonnaTaylor’s life mattered. Today she should be celebrating her 27th birthday. There can be no going back to the old "normal." https://t.co/gSDVQAAUWk — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 5, 2020 @PeteButtigieg

Just donated again in honor of what should have been #BreonnaTaylor’s 27th birthday - match me at the link below if that’s something you can do, if not you can sign the petition or follow instructions on how to help with a phone call or social post- many ways to take action 💕 pic.twitter.com/13nzodZ3LI — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 5, 2020 @BenSPLATT