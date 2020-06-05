Breonna Taylor Would Turn 27 Today: Politicians, Activists and Celebrities Pay Tribute

"We have not forgotten you or the countless Black women who were murdered senselessly. Your life mattered," wrote Viola Davis.

Breonna Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday and Twitter was flooded with an outpouring of love for the young Black woman who was killed in her own home by police on March 13.

The emergency medical technician was fatally shot eight times after officers raided her apartment and exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend. Breonna's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming charges of battery, excessive force, and gross negligence, per CNN.

"Happy birthday Breonna!" actress Viola Davis posted. "We have not forgotten you or the countless Black women who were murdered senselessly. Your life mattered. Praying for your mom today."

Cardi B, Regina King, Kehlani, Ellen DeGeneres, Emmy Rossum, Ben Platt and more joined Viola in sending support in honor of Breonna.

Many of the tributes acknowledged that the three officers involved in her shooting have yet to be charged with any crimes.

"Today should have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday," wrote Kamala Harris. "But her life was horrifically taken by officers who still have not been charged 84 days later. Keep up the calls for justice. #SayHerName"

DL Hughley posted, "Today is the Birthday of #BreonnaTaylor but it's not a happy one. There are still NO CHARGES filed in her murder that was a result of an illegal 'no knock' warrant."

Back in March, police targeted Breonna's home after a "no-knock warrant" was issued to her address as authorities suspected a man involved in a drug ring was receiving packages at her apartment, according to CNN.

Police say they knocked on the door, announced themselves and were met with gunfire upon entering the apartment, citing Breonna's boyfriend as the instigator.

In the family's lawsuit, the incident is said to have unfolded differently, with the police breaking into her apartment unannounced and her boyfriend shooting in self-defense.

Breonna's tragic story has been part of the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death, who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Last Friday, Derek Chauvin was arrested after video captured him with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin faces 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter charges.

The three other officers in the arrest -- Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao -- were charged with aiding and abetting the homicide.

See more heartfelt messages in honor of Breonna's birthday below.

