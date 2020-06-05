Faith Stowers Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Stars for Black Lives Matter Support After Her Experience on Show

Getty

"A lot of them now are screaming Black Lives Matter and it's like ... I know they definitely don't care about Black people like that."

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Faith Stowers is speaking out about her experience being the only Black cast member during her time on the show.

Stowers played a minor role in Season 4, before returning as a guest star in Season 6 following a hookup with Jax Taylor -- who cheated on his then-girlfriend/now-wife Brittany Cartwright with her at the time.

Looking back, she pointed out how she became a lightning rod for the cast's anger ... and not Jax himself. The talk starts around the 23-minute mark below:

"I did a show with an all white cast. I was the only Black person on the show," she said in an Instagram Live with Floribama Shore's Candace Rice. "Girl, it was a lot. It was Bravo, so the audience there is different than the MTV audience."

"I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times, for some reason they wanted to attack me instead of him," she said of the cast. "They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths."

She said it really "hit the ceiling" for her when Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder called the cops on her, something they admitted to doing in interviews.

"I left the show. I was invited back to tell my truth, but decided it wasn't gonna do anything for me. So I ended up not coming back, I decided to go over to MTV," said Stowers, who went on to appear on "The Challenge" and "Ex on the Beach."

"Once I did that, I felt like they got upset with me," she said. As for how the police got involved, Stowers said there was a story in the Daily Mail at the time about a Black woman who was robbing and drugging people.

"They called the cops and said it was me. I heard this from Stassi actually doing an interview, she's telling them what they did to me," Faith continued. "They call the cops on me, the police say, 'That sounds crazy, we're not coming. That's not Faith.' They thought it was me because it was a Black woman with a weave. They just assumed it would be me and they called the cops on me."

Appearing on the Bitch Bible podcast in 2018, Stassi said she and Kristen searched through Faith's Instagram posts trying to match up the tattoos and "wig" to the woman in the Daily Mail report. "We are like we just solved a f--king crime," she said. "We start calling the police. The police don't give a f--k. It’'s really hard to get in touch with the police unless it’s an emergency."

The episode in which she said this appears to have been scrubbed from their archives, but both Reality Tea and Betches wrote about it at the time.

hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?



someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there. https://t.co/4682a7jyzG — kristen doute 🦒🤟🏽 (@kristendoute) April 26, 2018 @kristendoute

Doute also posted about it on Twitter, before they admitted to also calling the military police, claiming she had gone AWOL.

"No, actually I was honorably discharged," said Faith. "I was upset they were trying every avenue. I get people being upset, but I didn't understand why I was getting so much heat and the man wasn't, who's still filming and still doing what he normally does."

At the time, Faith said she was "excited" about her opportunities at MTV and "didn't entertain them" as the storyline dominated Season 6, without her.

"I've been getting a lot of messages because a lot of them now are screaming Black Lives Matter and it's like ... I know they definitely don't care about Black people like that," Faith continued. "There are a few of them that do, but there's a lot of them that really don't give a damn. It's pretty weird that they're screaming Black Lives Matter when ... yeah."

Stowers also claimed Lisa Vanderpump was "happy about the fact there was a Black person on the show and she was like, 'I want you to put them in their place,' give them this NeNe-esque kind of attitude and I was very nice coming in and wasn't giving her that show she needed from me."

Faith believes that's why she wasn't given any confessionals.

"In my opinion, I thought it was weird everybody on the show got to do interviews and confessionals, but I didn't get to do that," she said, saying her story as a Black woman in the military would have been an interesting one to highlight.

Without naming names, she also said she was "threatened" with lawsuits after doing interviews about her time on the show after she left it behind.

In the show's eight seasons, Stowers and Tina McDowelle are the only two Black cast members to be featured in recurring roles.