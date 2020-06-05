P!nk Unleashes on Congressional Hopeful and More After Ripping Trump Supporters

Twitter

Her message to anyone refusing to support her after her anti-Trump stance: "DONT LET THE DOOR HIT YOU ON YOUR ASS."

P!nk continued to stand against President Donald Trump and his supporters this week -- and pointed out her track record of fighting for equality to anyone who seemed surprised by her political position.

The singer got the party started this week with a video asking how Trump supporters can call themselves "a patriot or an American if you re-elect a president that doesn't govern, respect or represent half of our country."

"That's not America, that's your America, that's not America," she continued. "So you either worship the Confederate flag -- which is not our flag and it never will be -- or you're a hypocrite that doesn't actually understand the meaning of patriotism and what it means to be an American. Truth."

While her fan reaction was overwhelmingly positive to the video -- which racked up nearly 30k likes in contrast to 2.3k comments and 4k retweets, some of which were negative -- the performer called out many of her critics.

One of them included Republican congressional hopeful Lauren Boebert, who tweeted, "Hey @Pink, I support President Donald Trump and I am very much an American. You should apologize that shameful statement of yours."

She didn't.

"If you're running for Congress, you should quickly learn how to complete full sentences," P!nk began. "You won't have my apology or my vote."

Boebert replied saying P!nk's comments were "an insult to millions of Americans" who love Trump, before wishing her luck "filling up arenas on your tours" after alienating "50% of the country with your rhetoric."

Again, the singer was unbothered.

"People who love Trump at this point are an insult to humanity, goodness and human rights," she hit back. "And there's less and less of them every single day. I put what's right in front of my career ANY DAY. I've done just fine. All that can wait. But it looks like you’re trying to win votes."

Other haters responded by criticizing P!nk's appearance, something she called out more than once.

"I thought I looked more like a 17 yr old boy but ok. Have anything intelligent to add?" she asked one critic who has since deleted their original post.

To another saying she looked "more like the dude you are everyday," she said, "Do you see how anytime an ignorant person has nothing truthful or intelligent to add, they tell you you're ugly? Do you see how ineffectual and dumb these people are?!?! It's almost laughable"

One told the 40-year-old "granny" to "act your age," which P!nk only saw as "another example of a trump supporter... telling a woman how old she is. I'm 40. And no, you cannot grab me by my pussy."

As she continued to reply to her trolls, another conservative wondered how she could "respect a party that kills unborn children." In response, she said, "Let's start with respecting and protecting the babies that have already been born before you get all crazy on the unborn ones."

She went on to wonder if some of these "f--king batshit" critics were on drugs, before reiterating she's been a supporter of equal rights for her entire life and career.