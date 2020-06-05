Rachel Lindsay Says It's 'Embarrassing' To Be Affiliated With The Bachelor Amid Protests

Getty

Rachel Lindsay spoke out about the lack of diversity on "The Bachelor," saying she is embarrassed to be associated with it.

During a virtual interview with Page Six, the former contestant opened up about why it is more likely a person of color will be the leader of the free world than cast as the lead of ABC's long-running dating show.

"There's been one person of color in 40 seasons," the attorney, 35, began. "We have 45 presidents. There has been one person of color. We are literally on par to saying that you are more likely to become the president of the United States than you are to be the lead of this franchise."

"That is insane."

As the nation protests racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death, Lindsay said it's a difficult time to be connected to "The Bachelor."

"When I look at what's happening in our country, and then I look at the franchise, I can't continue to be affiliated -- it's embarrassing honestly at this point -- to be affiliated with a franchise who is not on the right side of this," she confessed.

"How can I sit back and be quiet, when I am a part of something that isn't as supportive or doesn't reflect who I am?" Lindsay continued. "I just feel like if anybody is in my position, you couldn't sit quiet about that. And I don't think that anyone would fault me -- a higher up in the franchise -- for saying that."

The Season 13 Bachelorette lead, however, puts some of the blame on herself for the show's shortcomings.

"I feel like I've been a little bit a part of the problem," she admitted. "We continue to make excuses as to why we haven't seen this change. You continue to say, 'Oh, well it's just because the lead hasn't picked a person of color that's gone far enough. Oh, this person was more qualified for this person. Oh, the audience liked this person more.'

"But that’s not true."

To prove her point, Lindsay brought up "Bachelor in Paradise" featuring a non-cast member to showcase a LGBT+ relationship.

"I know that that franchise has the power to do whatever they want, including having a lead of color, and it's time to stop making excuses."

Lindsay concluded the interview by giving suggestions on how people can be allies in the fight for racial equality.

"There are so many different ways in which you can take action … by posting, by letting people know you're aware, by sharing your own story of how maybe you were ignorant before, how you did choose to be silent because of whatever reason," she explained. "You were scared, you didn't know, you chose to ignore it. And I think donating to these causes -- maybe you don't know how to use your voice -- but donate to a cause that does."