Austin Police Ridiculed Over 'Fake' Thank You Cards Amid Brutal Shut Down of Protesters

"Damn. Everyone in Austin has the same handwriting. Public schools must be amazing out there."

Cops in Texas are being ridiculed over claims they sent themselves thank you cards.

On Saturday Austin Police Department tweeted a picture of two officers happily reading through the dozens of letters of appreciation they've allegedly recently received.

"We can't express enough how grateful we are to serve you, Austin," they wrote alongside a photo of a pile of cards.

We can’t express enough how grateful we are to serve you, Austin. Our officers have been working around the clock during these unprecedented times and thank everyone who took the time to write and make our day a little brighter. #OneAustinSaferTogether #Thankful pic.twitter.com/U3vomU2tbq — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 6, 2020 @Austin_Police

"Our officers have been working around the clock during these unprecedented times and thank everyone who took the time to write and make our day a little brighter. #OneAustinSaferTogether #Thankful"

But Twitter was instantly suspicious; it didn't take very long for people to point out that the handwriting was almost identical on several of the cards.

Others highlighted the fact that not a single envelope had any stamps — meaning they were all hand delivered... or just written right there at the police station.

"pour one out for the poor cop's wife who had to write 200 thank you notes under threat of violence," one tweeter jibed.

pour one out for the poor cop's wife who had to write 200 thank you notes under threat of violence — Simon Girthy (@daggerandpen) June 7, 2020 @daggerandpen

You’d think they’d know a thing or two about faking evidence. — Ravin Boodram (@rvbdrm) June 7, 2020 @rvbdrm

This is so staged and sad I'm not even mad.



"make sure we have a black officer and white officer in the photo, too"



"Ooh good idea" — Uncle Dave (@DaveOshry) June 7, 2020 @DaveOshry

I am cheering for you. I am. Me, your old pal "Family & Friends" pic.twitter.com/38vucwHweA — #NoServicesNoCity (@thewordunheard) June 7, 2020 @thewordunheard

"You'd think they’d know a thing or two about faking evidence," poked another.

"Damn. Everyone in Austin has the same handwriting. Public schools must be amazing out there," laughed a third.

"If you want to fake support dont buy a stack of the same SIZE Index cards you found at CVS," a fourth mocked.

"This is so staged and sad I'm not even mad," another ridiculed. "'make sure we have a black officer and white officer in the photo, too' 'Ooh good idea'."

But the most suspicious aspect social media users alluded to was the fact that support for Austin Police is probably at its lowest point ever following its violent shut down of protesters, which has left two young people hospitalized.

Student Justin Howell, 20, was left with a fractured skull and brain damage after he was shot with a "less-lethal" round in the head, as he protested the death of George Floyd last week.

Videos posted on social media show protesters carrying his unconscious body towards police lines looking for first aid, only to be fired on once again.

The day before, another shocking video showed 16-year old Brad Levi Ayala collapsing after he was also struck in the head with a beanbag round.

"How many cards has @Austin_Police sent to Justin Howell in the hospital?" one user asked. "You know, the kid that took a 'less-lethal' round to the head."

How many cards has @Austin_Police sent to Justin Howell in the hospital? You know, the kid that took a “less-lethal” round to the head. — Eric Capuano (@eric_capuano) June 6, 2020 @eric_capuano

And since there will be people who will tell me that I should be ashamed for calling out the 'fine' officers of Austin PD ,here is a video of police shooting at people carrying Justin Howell to your officers after they shot him. https://t.co/xp2by3IC0S — Stephan Park (@amudork) June 7, 2020 @amudork