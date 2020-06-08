J.Lo, A.Rod Protest with Signs Made by Max & Emme: 'Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter'

"We talked about how if one person doesn't have justice then no one does," the singer said of her conversation with her kids. "So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were among the reported 50,000 protesters who came out to share their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Angeles on Sunday.

J.Lo, 50, shared a compilation video on Instagram that featured clips of her and A-Rod, 44, marching alongside one another as they called for change.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who were wearing masks and gloves amid the coronavirus pandemic, can be seen holding up signs that read "BLM #EnoughIsEnough" and "Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter," with the latter referencing J.Lo's hit song, "Let's Get Loud."

In her post, the Grammy winner explained how her 12-year-old twins -- Emme and Max -- contributed to the cause by making their signs for the protest, revealing that her son asked her directly how they could support. J.Lo also opened up how she discussed the topic with her twins, who she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

"Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest," Lopez captioned the video. "Max told me a few days ago: 'you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' I said, 'funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤"

"We talked about how if one person doesn't have justice then no one does," she continued. "That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod".

Rodriguez also posted photos and clips of the protest, sharing a powerful message in the caption.

"All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear," he began. "Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him."

"Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight," he continued. "We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good."

The sports commentator concluded writing, "America: It’s time to listen."

Sunday marked the 12th day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died while a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

Video captured Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck while he died, igniting outrage across the globe. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin now faces a second-degree murder charge. The three cops with him -- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Kieran Lane -- have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four disgraced police officers face up to 40 years behind bars.

The state of Minnesota filed a civil rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday. According to Governor Tim Walz, the investigation will look into Floyd's death as well as the "department's policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to determine if they engaged in systemic discriminatory practices."

