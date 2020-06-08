Melissa Etheridge Has An 'Empty Space In My Heart' After Son Beckett's Death

Melissa and Beckett In 2011/Getty

Etheridge promises an announcement about her return to music soon.

Singer Melissa Etheridge is still reeling from the death of her 21-year-old son Beckett.

The singer, 59, gave an update to her fans on Monday, June 8 and thanked her followers for their support during this trying time. On May 13, Etheridge confirmed he had "succumbed" to opioid addiction.

"Hello my friends. I just wanted to update you all. I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house. It has healed me, greatly," she wrote Monday. "While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love."

"In a few days I will make an announcement about the new plans to return to my music," she added. "I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and wishes."

Etheridge has been sharing her grief with her followers on social media ever since Beckett's death.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she first revealed last month. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now," she added. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Less than two weeks after his death, she said her family -- which includes 23-year-old daughter Bailey and twins Johnnie and Miller, 13 -- had "cried and grieved."

"We have held each other and remembered. We have eased each other's regrets and doubts," she added. "We have received so much love and generosity from friends and fans. We are beginning the new path. I am so grateful for your kind thoughts and words. Healing."