Terry Crews Responds to Backlash Over His 'Black Supremacy' Tweets

The actor began trending Sunday night for his comments, sparking criticism from stars including Orlando Jones and former "AGT" star Gabrielle Union.

Terry Crews is once again in the middle of a Twitter controversy, this time for tweeting about "Black supremacy" during ongoing protests around the globe.

On Sunday night, Crews tweeted, "Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth." He added, "Like it or not, we are all in this together."

While his message racked up over 100k likes, it also sparked serious criticism in the 19k responses and 17.5k retweets. As a few bigger names started calling out Crews for his tweet, he began replying.

"Everybody Hates Chris" star Tyler James Williams was among the first to criticize Crews. "I'm not trying to call you out @terrycrews. You know it's all love always," he began. "But we're rightfully angry right now and fed up with anyone not with our cause wholeheartedly. I don't want to see that energy pointed your way or diverted from the cause."

Crews responded saying he understood Williams' reaction, before attempting to explain himself. "I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't," he wrote. "I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together -- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all."

Comedian Godfrey also called out Crews, saying he did "love" him as a "friend," before adding, "but I disagree with you 100%."

"No such thing as Black Supremacy," continued Godfrey. "That is a tactic that Racist whites use to counteract our rebellion to their horrific treatment of us. It's called Gas lighting. Black pride isn't anti white."

"I agree. I'm not discussing white people here," Crews responded. "There are 'gatekeepers of Blackness' within our own community who decide who's Black and who's not. I have often been called out for not being 'black enough.' How can that be?"

Activist and former "Real World" star Kevin Powell was next, telling Crews that "with all due respect, given your platform, you cannot just post something like that even remotely suggests that Black people would fall into 'Black Supremacy' if we battle White Supremacy without White people."

"Kevin, I've learned that people will take anything you say and twist it for their own evil," Crews replied. "Anything."

Orlando Jones also tweeted, writing, "Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn't the only 1. #StrongerTogether"

"Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright also appeared to call out Crews by tweeting, "Is Black supremacy not whining 'cause the barbershop closed during a pandemic?"

"Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith shared a pair of memes while retweeting Crews' comment as well.

proof that when you don’t have something constructive to add to the conversation, you really should just https://t.co/C1ENpphvZ8 pic.twitter.com/gHOLIVSosj — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) June 8, 2020 @MissJodie

As the criticism continued, Crews continued to try and explain and defend his initial remark.

"Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who's Black and who is not," he wrote Sunday night.

"Please know that everything I've said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people," he added Monday morning. "I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you."

The criticism, however, continued. Gabrielle Union, who worked on "America's Got Talent" with Crews and has since spoken out about the racism she allegedly experienced on set, began liking a few tweets criticizing Crews.

"Remember when Black women stood up for Terry Crews? Lol" tweeted one, referencing the support he got when he spoke out about his alleged sexual assault.

"I don't trust any black person who be on that 'they call me a coon and Uncle Tom all the time just bc I...' shit," wrote another. "Bruh. You get called that ALL the time? Please. Stay over there then."

A third liked by Union read, "Mitt Romney was really at a protest and said #BlackLivesMatter on the same day Terry Crews decided to warn against Black Supremacy (which isn't even a thing). 2020 has really been A WHOLE LOT."

Crews previously came under fire for his reaction to Union's firing on "AGT," after he said he couldn't speak to Gabrielle's sexism allegations, but claimed he didn't experience any racism himself on set.