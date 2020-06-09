Be Excellent to Each Other: First Trailer for Bill & Ted Sequel Is Here!

The boys are back ... and facing off against their future selves.
Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan are back in action in the first trailer for "Bill & Ted Face the Music."
The highly anticipated sneak peek dropped Tuesday morning, showing that the now middle-aged duo didn't live up to their full potential as saviors of planet Earth. To write a song to reunite the world, they hop back into their time-traveling phone booth -- and attempt to steal it from their future (and totally jacked up) selves.
Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise the roles they made famous in the 1989 classic "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and its 1991 sequel, "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey." Also returning is William Sadler as Death.
Joining them this time around are Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who will be playing the duo's daughters, as well as Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor and Beck Bennett.
The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 21, 2020.