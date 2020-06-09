Candace Owens Bashes Lance Bass in Bizarre Twitter Fight

Getty

Candace Owens and Lance Bass got in a Twitter feud after the former NSYNC member dragged the conservative commentator for starting a GoFundMe page for a bar owner that called George Floyd a "thug."

Initially starting the heated row on Facebook, Bass, 41, shared an article about GoFundMe removing her page and writing, "This woman knows what she is saying is wrong. She does it to get PAID! Just like that Milo Yiannopolous fraud. #CandaceOwens is a fraud."

The battle was moved over to Twitter, as Owens posted, "Apparently, @LanceBass -- known to most of us as Justin Timberlake's fourth back-up singer from decades past -- has been going off about me on Facebook bc he thinks any black person that won't support BLM ain't black."

She added, "Maybe when JT wins another lifetime achievement award, he'll invite you sing back up again. Until then -- why don't shut up."

"My grandfather didn't live through segregation so that one day a white boy could to tell me how to behave like a good little black girl. @LanceBass."

Twitter blew up with likes and retweets as Bass readied for the next round of clap backs.

"And for the record, I never and would never question the 'blackness' of any black person. Despite their viewpoints. I simply called her a fraud for these reasons...," he wrote with a link to an article calling Owen a scam artist.

"Oh and @RealCandaceO -- it says more about you than me that you're using this this '4th string has-been back up dancer' to get attention for your book. And please, as if you didn't have my poster on your wall. WE SEE YOU."

And he had one more zing to add.

"And btw, never once did I say a black person isn't really black for not supporting #BLM. Again more lies coming from your end per usual. I simply stated that YOU promote racist ideologies that overtly diminish the black community to appeal to a white ignorant base. Clear now?"

After Bass blocked Owens on Twitter, she appeared to respond in a mocking manner, posting, "NOOOOOOOOO!!! HOW WILL I SELL MY BOOK?!!!!"

Meanwhile, Owens' removed GoFundMe page had already raised $200,000 for the Parkside Cafe in Birmingham, Alabama. The bar owner, Michael Dykes⁠, called Black Lives Matter protesters "idiots" along with the Floyd insult.

The site said in a statement it removed Owens' page because of a "repeated pattern of inflammatory statements that spread hate, discrimination, intolerance and falsehoods against the black community at a time of profound national crisis."

Owens said the money will still go to the bar owner.