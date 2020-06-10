90 Day Fiance Star Wants Jax Taylor Fired From Pump Rules For Making 'Racist' Comment About Her Husband's Nose

Instagram

"Don't leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired."

"90 Day Fiance" star Ashley Martson wants Jax Taylor fired from "Vanderpump Rules" over what she claims was a "racist" comment he made about her husband, Jay Smith.

Just hours after Bravo announced Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni had been let go from the reality series following racist behavior, Martson, 33, called on the network to remove Taylor, 40, as well.

"Did y'all see bravo fired four cast members? Well @bravotv don't leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired," Martson wrote alongside a purported screenshot of Taylor's comment. "If you don't understand why I find this racist please watch my story. Education is key."

According to Martson's receipt, which was reportedly from 2018, Taylor wrote, "Your mans nose is the size of his head…"

Martson -- who got back together with Smith, 22, back in March -- explained to a fan why Taylor's remark was offensive.

"When your nose or my nose is referenced as large it's probably just a large nose," she replied to the comment, which she shared on her Instagram Story. "Black people have been historically colored to an ape or monkey, meant to be derogatory."

"One of the most well known racial stereotypes is referencing a black persons nose, again suggesting it is similar to that of an ape," she continued, adding that she's "happy to send any literature your way from history books to help you understand as to why a white person shouldn't EVER comment on the size of a black persons nose or lips for that matter."

The TLC star tagged Bravo and Taylor in another post on her Instagram Story.

"@bravotv @mrjaxtaylor also needs to be fired from #PumpRules after he made racist remarks to Jay!" she wrote. "Swipe up for my comment + the proof."

The link Martson attached went to an interview with Celeb Magazine where she further addressed the incident with Taylor.

"When we began the show we faced serious race issues on national TV. Jay was super upset about it," Martson began. "Right as the show started airing, Jax Taylor started coming at us hard. Calling me a horrible moth and then making fun of Jay and the size of his nose. It was very upsetting."

"We didn't even know who he was," she continued. "This type of behavior hurts people’s feelings. Jay was hurt and couldn’t understand why a stranger would say such terrible things to someone he never met."

"Jax needs to be fired. I will not stop until he is," Martson added. "This nonsense has got to stop. We're all human, we’re all equal, and we all have feelings."

Though the reality star said she has "no idea what happened" to the other "Pump Rules" cast members, she believes Taylor's comments were "100% racially motivated."

"Jax needs to be held accountable for constantly making fun of people," Martson concluded, after claiming Taylor once called her fat. "And the only way to hold him accountable is to fire him. If they [Bravo] are going to hold certain people accountable, then they should hold them all accountable."

TooFab has contacted Jax Taylor and Bravo regarding Ashley Martson's statements.

Additionally, former SUR hostess Billie Lee tweeted on Tuesday, "@BravoTV what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #canceljaxtaylor".

@BravoTV what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #canceljaxtaylor — Billie Lee (@ItsMeBillieLee) June 10, 2020 @ItsMeBillieLee

Martson's posts and comments came just a few hours after it was announced that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the Bravo reality series.

The two women were axed for their treatment of a Black former costar, Faith Stowers, while the men were let go after racist tweets using the N-word were exposed.

