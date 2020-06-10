Andy Cohen Wants to Make One Thing Very Clear After Vanderpump Rules Firings

Bravo/Getty

Saying he supports Bravo's decision, Cohen also distances himself from the series.

While Cohen used to be in charge of original programming at the network, his role has since transitioned to hosting reunion specials and "Watch What Happens Live," as well as serving as executive producer on the "Real Housewives" franchise.

It's a point he drove home on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Wednesday, as he said a lot of viewers have been reaching out to him to clean house on shows he actually has very little to do with.

"I will say this, so much talk about 'Vanderpump Rules.' I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo's decision," he said during the show. "I think it was the right decision and I want to remind people, because I've been getting so many tweets and messages and whatever about 'Vanderpump Rules' and about 'Southern Charm' and other shows, I am not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore."

"I'm not an executive producer of 'Vanderpump Rules,' I don't have anything to do with the show except that I love it and that I host the reunions," he clarified. "I don't produce the show, what I want people to know is I have no say in hiring or firing people. I really am only an EP of the 'Real Housewives' and 'Watch What Happens Live.'"

During his broadcast, Cohen was also asked what he thought of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes reacting to Bravo's statement about the fired "Pump Rules" star by insinuating she has more tea to spill.

"Well alrighty then! Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there's a major difference," she commented on Bravo's Instagram post. "Should we talk privately or publicly?"

While Cohen said he hadn't seen her comment, he agreed there is "a lot more to discuss and we're already having those discussions." He added that he had a "great, very long talk with Kandi two days ago," who had some "really fantastic suggestions for how we can move forward and we're all ears."

Bravo took action against all four "Pump Rules" stars on Tuesday, after Stassi and Kristen were called out for their treatment of Black former costar Faith Stowers. Max and Brett, meanwhile, were canned following racist tweets from their past that resurfaced right before the most recent season began.