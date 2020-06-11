Bizarre Facebook Posts of Suspect on the Run After California Shooting Spree

SLO County Sheriff's Office

Police are currently hunting for the armed and dangerous 26-year-old, who they say shot a sheriff's deputy in the face in an ambush before killing a homeless man.

Police in California are closing in on an armed and dangerous gunman after a fatal shooting spree.

26-year-old Mason James Lira opened fire outside Paso Robles Police Department station in the early hours of Wednesday morning, shooting a sheriff's deputy in the face, investigators said.

After he fled toward Paso Robles train station, police found a 58-year-old homeless man, shot dead with a single bullet wound to the back of the head.

As of Thursday morning, a widespread manhunt involving SWAT, Sheriff Deputies and local police combed Paso Robles, concentrated around the railway area, as reports of several shots being fired throughout the early morning were called in.

All trains through the area have been suspended, as police warned the public to stay away from the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Lira's Facebook page is filled with bizarre posts and videos; in one he claims he was brought to a park as a child to watch his father and another man bury his friend who they had murdered; he offered a $5,000 reward for help finding the grave, having just remembered the incident.

Lira also wrote a book about the incident, for sale on Amazon; but the preview just gives advice on how to speak to demons, should one appear beside you.

In another video, Lira warns against people who say the word "blackout" three times, as they are trying to render you unconscious; he claims to have mastered the art himself as a spell.

The Paso Robles Press are currently posting updates of the manhunt as investigators close in around Lira.