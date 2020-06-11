Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Reveal Sex of Baby in Total Bellas Finale

As the couple busted open a piñata to reveal the big news, E! announced that "Total Bellas" had been renewed for a sixth season, premiering this fall.

It's hard to keep secrets in reality shows these days -- just ask the Kardashians who seem to live all their traumas twice in the public eye (once when it happens and again when it cycles through their show). But Nikki Bella managed to keep one for the "Total Bellas" season finale.

Fans have known for a while that the former WWE Superstar is expecting with her fiance Arthem Chigvintsev (sister Brie is also preggers), but the big gender reveal party saved for that finale proved as exciting for viewers as it was for the family since no one knew!

Nikki and Artem opted to share the big news by breaking open a piñata in homage to the Bella sisters' Mexican heritage. But there was no candy pouring out of this one, just tons and tons of blue confetti!

Brie couldn't have been more excited for her sister, saying in a confessional that she was certain the couple would be welcoming a boy.

Fans don't yet know the gender of Brie's baby her second with husband Daniel Bryan, as the couple had previously decided to keep it a surprise. She briefly considered joining in on the confetti fun, but ultimately stuck to their original plan.

"I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond," Brie told Nikki at the party.

But while fans have known for a while the couple was expecting, the season finale also featured Artem's big reaction to first hearing the news, and he couldn't have been more thrilled.

Finding a positive pregnancy test in his suitcase, the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro couldn't have been more overjoyed, lifting Nikki into the air and shouting, "Let's have a baby!"

Both Nikki and Brie did share concerns with one another about how quickly things are going for Nikki. It seems like she and Artem just started dating, then just got engaged and now they're expecting!

And the whirlwind promises to continue as E! announced today that "Total Bellas" will continue with a sixth season premiering in the fall, which will chronicle the twins' pregnancy journeys, births and beyond.

