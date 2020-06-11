Wendy Williams Says No More 'At Home' Shows, Will Wait for Studio Return

Twitter

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wreaked havoc with normalcy around the world earlier this year, many talk shows shifted their productions into the homes of their respective hosts, including Wendy Williams, offering fans a unique glimpse into their lives.

Hopefully Wendy Williams have seen all they wanted to see of her home life, because the daytime host revealed on Wednesday that she has no intentions of reviving the "Wendy @ Home" format in the foreseeable future.

Williams had already shuttered production in May, announcing then that she was taking some time off due to health complications with her Graves' disease. Now, it looks like she intends to stay dark until she can turn the lights on in her old studio.

"I'm waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back," she said in a video posted to her social media platforms.

"I want to go back to doing our show," she told her viewers. "Nothing make me happier than being Wendy on 'The Wendy Show.' What I want the most is to be with you. I miss you. I miss you a lot."

A show spokesperson confirmed Williams' decision, while leaving the door open for other option should stay-at-home orders be extended deep into the year.

"The goal is to be back in studio as soon as we are allowed," the spokesperson said. "If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the '@ Home' shows."

Officials in Los Angeles County on Wednesday announced that television and film production could resume there this Friday, June 13. These decisions were made even as county health officials saw signs of COVID-19 cases on the rise again. But NYC was hit much harder than LA.

Easily the hardest hit region in the nation, and one of the worst in the world with both cases of coronavirus and deaths from it, New York is looking at a much longer pause. The city shifted into Phase 1 of Governor Andrew Cuomo's four-phase reopening plan just two day ago.

Cuomo has said each region must stay in each phase for two weeks as that is the general incubation period of COVID-19, to see the impact at that level of reopening. But Mayor Bill de Blasio told New Yorkers to not expect their city to shift to Phase 2 any sooner than July, no matter how the numbers might look later this month, according to AMNY.

That timeline suggests it could be two months or more before a studio production like "The Wendy Williams Show" would be allowed to get back to business. Can she hold out that long? Will she want to? Only time will tell.