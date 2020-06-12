Eve Unloads on Vanderpump Rules Stars, Calls Stassi 'Poster Child of White Privilege'

Eve's eyes nearly rolled out of her head as Carrie Ann Inaba brought up their apologies.

In a sneak peek at today's episode -- which was filmed before Stassi and Kristen's latest statement -- the rapper specifically called out thew two women for reporting former costar Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she didn't commit.

"It is so ridiculous," said Eve. "It is not funny to call the cops on anyone falsely, but especially a Black woman. To be calling the cops on this woman, are you ... what type of person are you?"

She then zoned in on Stassi.

"It disgusts me. I've read her statement, her sorry and I don't want your sorry, I don't think you've changed," said Eve. "I think you're sorry you got your whoever dropped you from your endorsements. I think you're sorry about the fact you wont be on that TV show being famous for nothing."

After her behavior was called out by Stowers, Stassi's publicist dropped her, her podcast was canceled and she lost partnerships with Billie and vitamin brand Ritual. As Eve continued to criticize Schroeder, she also appeared to reference up a March 2017 episode of Schroeder's "Straight Up With Stassi" podcast -- in which she complained about Black people "bitching" about not getting nominated for Academy Awards.

"Black people in Hollywood need to stop complaining ... that is, she is the poster child for white privilege," said Eve. "She's the poster child for white privilege. come on!"

Stassi and Kristen have now both signed with publicist Steve Honig, who released a new comment on Friday morning.

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," it read. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere."

"Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward," added Honig.