Mama June Breaks Down After She Tests Positive for Cocaine

She emphatically denies using, however, and claims she's been clean for months.

After finally reuniting with her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, reality star Mama June Shannon agreed to a drug test on "From Not to Hot: Family Crisis."

In a sneak peek at Friday's new episode, Dr. Ish Major comes through with the results, proclaiming he's got some good and bad news.

First, he explained she wasn't lying about taking Fioricet, a medication for tension headaches for which she tested positive. While she also admitted to taking Xanax a couple days before, there was no trace of it in her system.

"Your drug screen is showing positive for cocaine," Dr. Ish then revealed, as June broke into tears and collapsed into her hands.

"No, I promise you, like, I'm not. I promise," she cried. "I'm 100. I will take a blood test, I'll take five of them. I want to take a blood test to prove that I'm not. I promise. We've been clean for three months, I promise!"

Dr. Ish explained that it could be a false positive, as taking cold medicine like Sudafed can also cause cause that result. He said they would send it to a lab to have it further analyzed, which June emphatically agreed to.

Seeing all this caused Pumpkin to see a different side of her mother.

"I really thought I was going to be mad if Mama's drug test come back positive, but Mama's reaction is showing me that she's basically crying for help," she said in a confessional. "I want to be there for her and I want her to be part of the kids lives so I'm willing to give it another chance."

Speaking to her mother, she said that taking the test in the first place "means a lot," as she was "now proving to me that you want to see us."

Before this, Lauryn hadn't seen her mother in six months, following drug arrests for both June and Geno Doak.