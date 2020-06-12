Party City Fires Employee Over Vile, Racist Rant Calling for All BLM Protesters to be Killed

Twitter

Her n-word filled diatribe seemed to be triggered because someone ran a stop light.

Party City has fired and taken a public stance against an employee who posted a vile rant calling for Black Lives Matters protesters to be killed.

A Twitter user posted the NSFW and hateful video identifying the woman by name, claiming she worked at Party City — and the company instantly responded. The woman, Jacqueline Michele DeLuca, then posted an apology on Facebook — but not many on the internet were rushing to forgive her.

Her despicable 45-second diatribe seemed to have been triggered by someone running a stop light in front of her. "I don't like motherf--king Black people," she tells the camera in the jaw-dropping video. "I f--king hate Black people, bro."

As she proceeded to drop the n-word numerous times, she then said, "F--k all you Black Lives Matter f--king people, I don't give a f--k. Because y'all n----s wanna make a scene, like it's our fault? Or the white man or whatever the f--k it is?"

"Bro, I don't give a f--k. Kill em all bro. Kill em the f--k all."

After receiving instant backlash from her circle, DeLuca brushed off the criticism, insisting in a further post "being angry isnt being racist".

But her employer disagreed.

"Today, @PartyCity, we became aware of a disturbing post & notified the appropriate authorities due to the threatening & disgusting nature of the content," the company wrote in a tweet.

"We have terminated the employee who produced & posted the video. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior & language."

"Party City stands in solidarity with our Black colleagues, customers and communities, as we condemn acts of racism, bigotry and hate. Disregard for basic human rights of any kind has no place in our communities or country, and certainly not at Party City."

After her sacking, DeLuca attempted to apologize, insisting in a follow up post she is "someone who is about change and equality".

"...with everything going on, I was sucked in to the evil and confusion," she not-very-convincingly explained, though the post appears to have been deleted.

Among the many not accepting her apology on Twitter were those pointing out the irony of her complaining about someone else's driving ... in a video she filmed of herself while literally behind the wheel.

Her response before and after getting fired