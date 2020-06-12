Tinsley Mortimer Exits RHONY, Calls Dorinda a Liar and Reveals Who She's Still in Touch With

Getty

Tinsley made the announcement via her Instagram just moments before the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" where she revealed she was leaving the show and the city!

Tinsley Mortimer is a "Housewife" no more, though she will soon be a wife. The "Real Housewives of New York City" star shared the big news in an Instagram post from her new home base just moments before she shared it with her "RHONY" cast-mates on the latest episode.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending," she captioned an Instagram post that included a series of photos of her time as part of the Bravolebrity family.

But it kicked off with a beautiful engagement clip showing Scott Kluth getting down on one knee at the Chicago Water Tower and proposing in front of friends and family, thus sharing that not only is she off of "RHONY," but she's engaged and living in Chicago with the CouponCabin CEO.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Being a Housewife was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv," she continued in her post, crediting the show for helping her find her "prince charming."

Tinsley's BFF on the show, Leah McSweeney, jumped quickly to Tinsley's defense after Sonja Morgan left an oddly phrased comment some saw as passive-aggressive.

"And without me you wouldn't have met," she wrote of Tinsley and Scott. "So happy for you girl. You got the fairytale. Moved to NYC to live with a true girlfriend who was there for you with open arms. I got you on #rhony and my co-star introduced you to Scott the man. May all your dreams come true. I'm always here."

It's either a bit of a dig, or just very strangely phrased message with an emphasis on Sonja's involvement in Tinsley's "fairytale." Whatever it's supposed to be, Leah quickly shot back with a comment of her own: "@SonjaMorgan wtf?"

Later, on "Watch What Happens Live," Sonja was not among the cast-members Tinsley said she's still in contact with since leaving the show. "I've spoken to Ramona [Singer] a little bit, and to Luann [de Lesseps], but mostly my girl Leah," she said of fellow guest McSweeney. "She's my baby."

Ramona kept it simple in her response to Tinsley's post, writing, "So happy for you."

Andy Cohen had to ask Tinsley about the muted reaction from her cast-mates when she revealed the big move to them in the latest episode, and Tinsley took particular issue with Dorinda's sudden disinterest after seeming so invested in her relationship with Scott.

"It seemed very disingenuous that all of a sudden I'm back together with Scott, I just got back from Chicago, why isn't she asking questions now?" Tinsley asked. "How's that somebody that I would ever want to share all of my feelings with or what's going on in my life if that's her reaction."

There is clearly no love lost between the women, though, as Tinsley flat-out called Dorinda a liar over the latter claiming on a previous "WWHL" that Tinsley had blocked her on Instagram.

"It was after the orchard -- After the orchard scene, she blocked me, Tinsley clarified. "And I think it was because everybody was going off on her Instagram, just telling her that she'd been horrible to me. So that's why I assumed that she blocked me."

"She said on this show you blocked her on Instagram," Andy said.

"She did, 'cause she’s a liar, Andy," Tinsley replied plainly.

Clearly, while the reality star will miss many aspects of her life in New York, she won't miss everything ... or everyone.

Fans, meanwhile, jumped online to bid Tinsley farewell and congratulate her on her next chapter -- and ask her and Bravo to consider using her as the centerpiece to expand the franchise with "The Real Housewives of Chicago."

That was a touching farewell episode. I’m happy Tinsley finally got her fairytale ending #RHONY pic.twitter.com/XFnLMGp1mi — Ron Rubin (@ronaldrubin) June 12, 2020 @ronaldrubin

God, this would have been the perfect time for the girls to support Tinsley and instead they became such haters #RHONY pic.twitter.com/e5OM6dof9A — Kyle Oswalt (@KyleO333) June 12, 2020 @KyleO333

In the end, Dorinda was right about Tinsley keeping a secret. That secret was more lucrative than hanging around to fight them on #RHONY.



“Au revoir single, angry b*tches!!” 💍 pic.twitter.com/ccEv9mNLJ4 — Lee Radziwill (@RadziwillLee) June 12, 2020 @RadziwillLee

Tinsley just did what most of the women on this franchise never do, choose real-life over 15 minutes of fame. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/dJ3SQdt4LK — Elina Rudkovsky (@bklinz) June 12, 2020 @bklinz

Give us a real housewives of Chicago with Tinsley. #RHONY — Zachary Bess (@IAmZacharyOneal) June 12, 2020 @IAmZacharyOneal

Why am I crying right now over Tinsley’s end card?



DONT MIND ME, IM FINE GUYS #RHONY pic.twitter.com/DZa9uLIGao — The Petty Mess (@ThePettyMess_) June 12, 2020 @ThePettyMess_

Tinsley chose her future and love over bravo fame, which says a lot about her and the other women. I applaud her for it even though I am bummed she’s leaving. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/ajV4N7PaUi — Linds (@lindsey61232114) June 12, 2020 @lindsey61232114