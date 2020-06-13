Aaron Carter Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Melanie Martin: 'Love Wins'

Instagram

The exciting news comes just a few days after the pair announced that Martin had suffered a miscarriage.

Congratulations are in order for Aaron Carter!

On Friday, the singer revealed on Instagram that he's engaged to his on-again-off-again girlfriend Melanie Martin. Carter, 32, shared a photo of the model's left hand, showcasing her stunning diamond ring.

"Lövē wins ❤️😍💍" he captioned the photo, below. "#iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Carter later posted a video on his Instagram Story that featured the couple holding hands in the car. Alongside the clip was the date "June 12" and a pink heart GIF.

The exciting news comes just a few days after the pair announced that Martin had suffered a miscarriage.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," Carter said in the YouTube livestream video from June 8. "We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

Back in April, the "I Want Candy" singer revealed during an Instagram Live that the couple was expecting their first child together.

Showing what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test to the camera, Carter announced, "Obviously I have a baby on the way. I'm going to be a busy father for sure."

"This is the official announcement, we're pregnant," he added in the clip from April 21.

Carter alluded to the baby news in a since-deleted Instagram photo featuring himself posing shirtless in front of the mirror. "Dad bod," he captioned the selfie.

The couple, who first went Instagram official with their relationship back in January, appeared to hit a rough patch in late March after Martin was reportedly arrested for domestic violence following an alleged fight between the couple.

According to TMZ, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department went to Carter's home at 11 p.m. on March 29 for a domestic violence call. Martin was taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail. Carter later told the outlet Martin informed him she was pregnant right before they got into the argument. He also admitted that he didn't believe her and said there was "no chance" they would be getting back together.

Carter appeared to address the alleged altercation on Twitter, writing, "You don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future."

However, the "Aaron's Party" crooner later confirmed the couple had reconciled and all of the charges against Martin have been dropped.

"We just realized that we love each other," he told PEOPLE at the time. "Family is most important to me."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.