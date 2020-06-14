Sia Apologizes, Feels Like 'Buffoon' After Mixing Up Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Getty

Twitter quickly got #SiaIsOverParty trending, with calls of racism and some even suggesting she was trying to reignite a feud between the two rappers.

Sia is down for a musical collaboration with one of the hottest and most influential female rappers in the game, but she may need to slow down and take a moment to figure out which one she wants.

It all started when a fan asked her in a since-deleted tweet if she would ever consider a collabo with Nicki Minaj -- they even included a pic of the rapper.

For some reason, Sia got this one way wrong with her response, writing, "I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!"

Yikes!

Sia said “I love you Nicki but I listen to Cardi” 😭 pic.twitter.com/bCSuBocdfa — Bas 🌼 (@SiaCyrusPerry) June 12, 2020 @SiaCyrusPerry

Fans were quick to strike on Twitter, getting #SiaIsOverParty trending and chastising the singer for mixing up the two modern rap icons when she was clearly looking directly at a picture of Nicki. Not to mention, Nicki's name and Twitter handle was in that initial post, as well.

While Sia had supporters trying to defender her by saying that it was simply an innocent mistake, there were plenty of voices saying this was a case of blatant racism as she confused two women of color. Neither Nicki nor Cardi has responded to Sia's mix-up.

In more since-deleted tweets, per People, Sia attempted to apologize and also appeared to (jokingly?) make a comment hoping that she didn't just spark a feud between them, or reignite the old one.

"Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren't thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism," she wrote in one deleted tweet.

She followed that up with another deleted message where she attempted to redirect the entire discussion fully back to the ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's murder in police custody, according to .

"I don't give a shit about feuds, George Floyd was f--king murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let's rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS."

I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself.

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it.

Can I just like you both? — sia (@Sia) June 13, 2020 @Sia

In the end, all evidence of the debate was removed, leaving only an inexplicable apology from Sia where she sums it all up by asking, "Can I just like you both?"

She subsequently shared a tweet about how she is continuing to learn and grow during these protests, sharing that she used to try and use the "All Lives Matter" hashtag to discuss transgender issues before realizing with it's important not to try and subvert the intention of "Black Lives Matter" by co-opting its format for other issues.

"Growth is being able to understand that saying can be offensive to people who felt like their lives NEVER mattered and that's why #BLM," she tweeted.

