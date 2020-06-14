Stassi Schroeder Reportedly Pregnant with First Child Amid Vanderpump Rules Firing

Getty

News of her pregnancy, with fiance Beau Clark, comes four days after she was fired for past racist tweets and reporting former cast-member Faith Stowers to police for a crime she didn't commit.

Stassi Schroeder is moving on in more than one way after getting fired from "Vanderpump Rules" with reports that she is pregnant with her first child with fiance Beau Clark.

The news comes just four days after Bravo let Stassi go after eight seasons with the "Real Housewives" spinoff following the resurfacing of racist tweets from her past and former cast-member Faith Stowers, who is black, talking about Stassi and Kristen Doute turning her in to the police for a crime she didn't commit.

Us Weekly broke the story, which comes at a time of turmoil and upheaval in the reality star's life. TooFab has reached out for confirmation of Stassi's pregnancy.

As well as losing her job on television, Stassi has seen her podcast "Straight Up with Stassi" pulled form all platforms, sponsorship deals canceled, and even the remainder of her "Straight Up with Stassi LIVE" tour shut down, per TMZ.

"Stassi and her family are truly devastated about everything going on, and Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for," Us Weekly's source said, saying that she has leaned heavily on Beau during this time.

While she was also dropped by her publicist initially, Stassi has since signed with Steve Honig, alongside Kristen, who said of the pair on Friday, "Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished.

"Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere," he continued. "Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

Alongside Stassi and Kristen, Bravo cut ties with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. Lisa Vanderpump said that she was "previously unaware" of her team members' racist behavior. "Vanderpump Rules" has been renewed for a ninth season. There is no word on the planned cast make-up for that season yet.

Stassi's initial apology came a week ago before Bravo had made their decision. "Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," she said.

"I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt that I caused," she continued, also apologizing directly to Faith for her actions. Kristen penned a similar apology.

Stassi and Beau first got engaged back in July 2019, with a scheduled wedding for October 2020 in Italy. Due to the ongoing novel cornavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Stassi has said that the wedding will likely be pushed back a year.

