Ron Perlman Wants to Wrestle Ted Cruz for $50K, But Cruz Wants to Tag in Jim Jordan

Hellboy vs the GOP Three.

There's a WWE-style 3-vs-1 match happening on Twitter right now.

Ron Perlman has challenged Ted Cruz to a wrestling match — but Cruz wants to tag in GOP partner Jim Jordan instead.

The social media smackdown kicked off on Sunday night when congressman Matt Gaetz tweeted his disapproval of the Women's US soccer team's decision to protest:

I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem.



You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2020 @mattgaetz

Perlman fired back, igniting one of the more entertaining Twitter feuds in recent memory.

The "Hellboy" star accused Gaetz of only winning his election thanks to his dad's money, heavy gerrymandering, and hanging out with Holocaust deniers; Gaetz accused Perlman of being a hypocrite who was happy to play a white supremacist on "Sons of Anarchy", while mocking his wokeness.

The US Soccer team called and you guessed it... said they couldn’t give any less of a fuck about what you two dipshits think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 13, 2020 @perlmutations

Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing assholes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one? https://t.co/8Yk4lXvyAI — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020 @perlmutations

And while we’re at it fuckboi, what is this shit about playing your crowd with dog whistles like “Hollywood“, making them think culture is the thing that’s keeping them down? When it’s really you and your greed. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020 @perlmutations

Ya know what, you’re right. A guy who wins a totally gerrymandered district with daddy’s money deserves our deepest admiration. You’re right..I only PLAY scumbags and grifters. You’re the real deal! @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020 @perlmutations

I can see I was way off w the “triggered” analysis... https://t.co/PYDX7jgeTy — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020 @mattgaetz

My district map is below. Facts must be difficult for you to process in your current state of wokeness. pic.twitter.com/TuIuKVTDdL — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 15, 2020 @mattgaetz

Gerrymandered district? The western and northern borders of my district are Alabama. The southern boundary is the Gulf of Mexico.



It’s literally impossible to gerrymander.



Try again. https://t.co/9aiUaYcHkT — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 15, 2020 @mattgaetz

You keep having to change arguments because the facts disprove your silly claims. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 15, 2020 @mattgaetz

Then.... it got personal.

Apparently bored of sparring Gaetz, Perlman fired this salvo, inevitably dragging some GOP tagteam members into it:

PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/uUgUDKHgZA — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020 @perlmutations

However it wasn't Jordan who was waiting at the turnbuckle, but Ted Cruz:

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020 @tedcruz

Cruz bet $10k Perlman couldn't take Jordan in a wrestling match; Perlman meanwhile simply couldn't believe he was talking to THE Ted Cruz.

Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy shit man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man? https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020 @perlmutations

He then countered Cruz's wager, offering $50k to Black Lives Matter if the Texas Senator would step into the ring with him.

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is... problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending. https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020 @perlmutations

The impasse remained on Monday morning, as Cruz refused to take up the challenge, instead pushing Jim Jordan in front of the 6'1" star, branding him "soft" and possibly in need of a manicure.

I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting).



Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure? https://t.co/giLnJjZNKr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020 @tedcruz

As for Jim Jordan, he hasn't said a word... yet.

Your move Ron!