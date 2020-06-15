Ron Perlman Wants to Wrestle Ted Cruz for $50K, But Cruz Wants to Tag in Jim Jordan

Hellboy vs the GOP Three.

There's a WWE-style 3-vs-1 match happening on Twitter right now.

Ron Perlman has challenged Ted Cruz to a wrestling match — but Cruz wants to tag in GOP partner Jim Jordan instead.

The social media smackdown kicked off on Sunday night when congressman Matt Gaetz tweeted his disapproval of the Women's US soccer team's decision to protest:

Perlman fired back, igniting one of the more entertaining Twitter feuds in recent memory.

The "Hellboy" star accused Gaetz of only winning his election thanks to his dad's money, heavy gerrymandering, and hanging out with Holocaust deniers; Gaetz accused Perlman of being a hypocrite who was happy to play a white supremacist on "Sons of Anarchy", while mocking his wokeness.

Then.... it got personal.

Apparently bored of sparring Gaetz, Perlman fired this salvo, inevitably dragging some GOP tagteam members into it:

However it wasn't Jordan who was waiting at the turnbuckle, but Ted Cruz:

Cruz bet $10k Perlman couldn't take Jordan in a wrestling match; Perlman meanwhile simply couldn't believe he was talking to THE Ted Cruz.

He then countered Cruz's wager, offering $50k to Black Lives Matter if the Texas Senator would step into the ring with him.

The impasse remained on Monday morning, as Cruz refused to take up the challenge, instead pushing Jim Jordan in front of the 6'1" star, branding him "soft" and possibly in need of a manicure.

As for Jim Jordan, he hasn't said a word... yet.

Your move Ron!

