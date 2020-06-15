Walking Dead Star's Transgender Son Asked to Come Out on Social Media: 'I Can Handle Trolls'

Khary Payton shares 11-year-old Karter's story to his Twitter feed with unconditional support: "There is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves."

On the same day that the Supreme Court passed down a landmark ruling in support of the LGBTQ community, "Walking Dead" star Khary Payton introduced his transgender son Karter to the world -- and it was all Karter's idea!

As Khary told the story in a brief Twitter thread applauding his 11-year-old son for his bravery in coming out publicly, it was Karter who said it would be "cool" if Khary "announced it on social media."

"I told him that there would [be] many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh," Khary wrote. "He said, 'Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls.'"

This my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I’ve ever known. My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it. You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy. pic.twitter.com/PLJDcRTQGY — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) June 15, 2020 @kharypayton

Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves. This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now. — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) June 15, 2020 @kharypayton

The actor also revealed that Karter chose his own name, adding that it's "Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name." What a touching tribute from Karter, paired with beautiful sentiments from his father in sharing his truth with the world.

The latest ruling from the Supreme Court protects Karter and all members of the LGBTQ community from workplace discrimination," with their interpretation that the 1964 Civil Rights Act barring discrimination "because of sex" extending to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

It was a 6-3 ruling, with the biggest surprise coming from Trump's first Supreme Court nominee Justice Neil Gorsuch, who not only sided with the LGBTQ community but also wrote the majority opinion.

"It is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating ... based on sex," he wrote, as noted by NPR. As he put it, if a man is fired for being attracted to men and a woman is not, then that is a firing based on sex.

Considered a huge blow to the Trump administration, which had attempted to argue that the Civil Right Act does not cover sexual orientation or protest LGBTQ workers from workplace discrimination, the president was surprisingly subdued in his reaction.

"They've ruled and we live with their decision. That's what it’s all about. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court," he said. "Very powerful. Very powerful decision actually. But they have so ruled."

