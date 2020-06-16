Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Invited to Join Upcoming Dancing with the Stars Season

Getty

The big moves comes three years after Bristowe alleged that "Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss wouldn't allow her to jump ship to ABC's other flagship reality series.

It was probably the last thing former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe was expecting three years after she says "Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss blocked her dancing aspirations.

That's why she looked so stunned when Chris Harrison asked her on Monday's episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever," "Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of Dancing With the Stars?"

To say the Season 11 "Bachelorette" was flabbergasted would be to understate her clear shock, which just as quickly transitioned into jubilant excitement. And we love that her partner, "Bachelor" alum Jason Tartick, was just as in the dark as her. It's one of the most adorable moments ever!

"I love surprises. It's hard to surprise me and I honestly just had zero idea, and I love that it caught my genuine reaction," Kaitlyn told ET after the broadcast. "I love that I will always be able to look back on that moment and it was -- really, really special."

She further said that she felt like this move was writing a wrong. According to Kristen, she'd been offered a contract to appear on "DWTS" three years ago only to see it blocked by Fleiss, who she says "said he didn't want people wanting fame after his show."

"I obviously had a few situations with Fleiss where we bumped heads and didn't get along or didn't agree, and I did go through a point where I was super frustrated because these male leads kept getting it, and I was told I couldn't," she continued.

"Bachelor" leads Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules and Nick Viall have all competed on "Dancing with the Stars," so her frustration makes sense from several standpoints.

Kaitlyn continued her excitement with Jason in an adorable video shared to their Instagram where she showed off some questionable moves and warned Jason not to injure her before she even got to start her journey toward the Mirrorball trophy.

While the celebs don't get to choose their professional partners, Kaitlyn did say that her dream partner would have to be Derek Hough. Derek, though, hasn't been on the show since Season 23, and he's busy as a judge on Jennifer Lopez' "World of Dance" over on NBC.

As a backup plan, she said she'd be mad about Gleb Savchenko, though she ultimately said she'll be happy with whoever they give her. Gleb is coming off a 4th place finish last season with Lauren Alaina, so he's surely hungry to do even better on Season 29!

"Dancing with the Stars" traditionally airs in the fall, but so much is still up in the air amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It's certainly hard to maintain social distancing recommendations while dancing with a partner every week. Could they wind up quarantining together for the duration of the show?

ABC has not shared publicly any solutions or plans yet for how they'll manage the upcoming season, but this casting moment makes it clear that they fully intend to move forward with the franchise at some point.

Of course, the same could be said for both "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor." Now both Clare Crawley and Matt James are waiting to film their respective seasons -- and all of this has to fit on ABC's schedule with their other programming.

