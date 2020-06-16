Lance Bass Thinks Jax Taylor Will Be Fired from Vanderpump Rules, Calls Out Andy Cohen Too

Getty

After Bass says they're no longer business partners either, Jax hits back.

Lance Bass just came out swinging against Jax Taylor, making it clear he thinks the writing is on the wall for the "Vanderpump Rules" star.

The NSYNC star -- who is a longtime friend of Lisa Vanderpump and even officiated Jax and Brittany Cartwright's wedding after they fired their homophobic pastor -- called out both Jax and Andy Cohen on the latest episode of his "Daily Popcast" podcast.

After cohost and husband Michael Turchin brought up Jax making bi-phobic comments about Ariana Madix's sexuality and allegations "90 Day Fiance" star Ashley Martson made claiming he made fun of the size of her Black husband's nose, Bass said he and Jax had spoken about the latter.

"I actually had a conversation with him about this yesterday. And I feel like I'm the only person that he actually heard it from," said Bass. "He was like, 'I don't understand this big nose thing.' He goes, 'Jewish people have big noses!' Well yeah, you can't make fun of Jewish people or Black people for their nose. He could not see it."

“The fact that a grown man in his 40s doesn't know now that it is racist to comment on a Black person's big nose, especially on a public platform for everyone to see? There's no excuse for that," added Turchin. "You know that's wrong."

"He will lose out. Look, I do not see Bravo keeping him," added Bass. "I have a feeling, soon, it's gonna be done because this will get bigger and bigger."

Saying Jax's behavior will "cost him everything," he then claimed Taylor was "stepping down" from their Just Add X partnership. "You know, we have to," said Lance, "We can't be involved and associated with any of this going down. We have to do the right thing."

In a statement to E!, Taylor's rep expressed confusion over Bass' comments, claiming he was painting an inaccurate portrait of what happened between them.

"Last week the Just Add X website had been hacked, showcasing some hateful slurs, which Jax felt horrible about. In an emotional state, Jax had texted Lance and the Just Add X team offering to step down from the company if that was the direction they wanted to take," said his rep. "The team immediately followed up with a phone call with Lance and the team reassured and fully supported him."

"It was decided that Jax would continue to stay on the team and that they all had his back given these unpredictable times," the rep continued. "The statements from Lance on the podcast today are not only untrue but also extremely confusing and shocking to say the least. Jax is still very much a partner and founder of Just Add X and supports the team and the brand whole-heartedly. This has been a tough time for everyone involved, especially with the critical state of Brittany's mother in the ICU, their focus has been on that."

So far, Lance has not responded to Jax's claims. A rep wasn't immediately available for comment.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Bass also called out Andy Cohen for distancing himself from "Vanderpump Rules." On his own radio show, Cohen made it clear he had nothing to do with production for the Bravo series, only hosts their reunions and is an executive producer on "Watch What Happens Live" and "Real Housewives."

"There's a lot of ignorance around reality television people, but in this case I understand what Bravo is doing, they're draining the swamp," said Lance. "You made the bed now you gotta lay in it. You're gonna have to fall on the sword, learn from it and make the world know that you learned from it and not make excuses, Mr. Andy Cohen."

"Andy kind of excuses himself from the situation. Andy, you're the face of Bravo, dude, you can make a lot of things happen," he continued. "And if you can't make it happen, at least make it known in public that, 'Look guys, I talked to Bravo and I don't agree with them. I can't do change. But just letting you know, I hear ya.' Again, you gotta fall on the sword and admit that you're wrong."

He went on to claim Andy has "the most power at Bravo ever, even more than executives," before insisting he doesn't believe Cohen himself is racist.

"I love me some Andylicious, but you know, in this case, it was just not a good retort for all this going down," he added. "I mean, he's obviously not homophobic, and he's for Black Lives Matter. I mean, he's doing the right things and he's really vocal about social injustice, which is awesome. But then, you know, this one thing— which, we can't just judge him on one thing — it just wasn't handled right. It just sounds like you're making excuses for yourself."

After calling out Andy, a Bravo fan site hit up Lance on Twitter.

"Lance, I listened to your podcast, you throw Andy under the bus and talk about how everyone knew for years how awful Jax was," they wrote. "Why did you agree to officiate his wedding and go into business with him?"