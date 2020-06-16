Read the Despicable Racist Threat Posted Against Japanese Store Owner in Torrance (Exclusive)

Facebook

"We are going to bomb your store if you don't listen and we know where you live."

"Torrance Karen" isn't the only racist in Torrance, it seems.

A Japanese store owner arrived at work on Monday morning to find this despicable note pinned to his front door.

The anonymous letter threatened to bomb his store, the poster warning that they also knew where he lived.

"We don't need any authentic bull shit of yours. We want you to move out! Go Back to where you belonged," the sinister note read.

"Go back to Japan you monkey! You are making us sick and puke!"

Perhaps most ominously, the note warned: "Do not forget you are in America. We can do anything we want."

A friend called police to report the bomb threat to police; who responded 2.5 hours later.

Speaking to TooFab, the store-owner asked to remain anonymous, as he fears reprisal, and attracting further racist attacks if his store is named.

"I was very disappointed," he said. "I moved here nine years ago to open my store, and try my best."

He said in his nine years he has only ever experienced one bout of racism, when — somewhat ironically — someone told him to go back to China, and when he said he wasn't Chinese, to go back to Korea.

The shop has been closed to walk-ins because of COVID-19; but the owner and his three employees come in on different days and hours to handle online orders and shipments.

He does not have a camera outside his store, as he has never had the need for one, so did not catch the culprit on film. He did however order one on Tuesday.

Police in the city are still on the hunt for Lena Hernandez AKA "Torrance Karen", a 56-year-old woman who was involved in at least two spectacularly racist outbursts against Asian people caught on camera.