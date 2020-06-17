Denise Richards Explains RHOBH Hiatus and Upcoming Drama

Bravo

"If it airs the way it was shot, then people will see what happened," the actress said.

Denise Richards opened up about the drama that will unfold when "The Real Housewives of Beverly HIlls" returns after its mid-season hiatus.

During her appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" this week, the actress said the audience of the popular Bravo reality show will get the lowdown on what has transpired so far and what fans are clamoring to see in upcoming episodes, including Brandi Glanville's claim that she had an affair with Richards, which Richards has denied.

"If it airs the way it was shot, then people will see what happened," the 49-year-old star revealed.

She also slammed the rumors that she had abruptly stopped filming the show after getting in fights with her co-stars.

"We wrapped in December. I missed two parties -- towards the end, so I didn't stop filming and I actually think I filmed something on FaceTime for one of the parties."

"The other party I did not go to, so I didn't stop filming. We wrapped for the season and then we do all our confessionals and everything."

The confessionals are also part of the reason the show went on hiatus, according to Richards, as the coronavirus pandemic slowed production.

"I think that we're on hiatus because we got so far behind with the confessionals with the COVID," she began. "We just recently started doing them where we're filming ourselves basically."

"We have someone come in and set everything up with a mask -- so we got behind for that. So I think that's part of the reason why we have to go on hiatus. We gotta catch up with the episodes."

As for comparing her debut season on RHOBH last year to her second one this year, Richards said they are very "different."

"I went in very naive, I think, the very first season," she confessed. "I want to be myself, because some people do know of me and I didn't want to play a character, otherwise let's call it scripted. So I just wanted to be myself on the show, and you know, whatever happens happens, and just react how I really would."

"My first season I had a great time getting to know all the women, and it was fun to be able to -- you know, we get to go to fabulous restaurants and trips, and I had fun with them, and I genuinely formed some great friendships,"

The current season is a "different experience" for the star, as she kept her description of her second run short.

"But, you know, people are watching, so that's good."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.