Jamie Foxx Demands Answers From Tyrese Gibson Over Racism Denial Post (Exclusive Details)

The Fast & Furious star had already infuriated South Africans with a bizarre claim about white slaves.

Tyrese Gibson managed to enrage many people in South Africa as well as Jamie Foxx on Thursday.

The "Fast & Furious" star started on his downward slope when he advised his Instagram followers to go to YouTube to learn about the reverse racism that was going on in South Africa right now.

"The flip....... Get to YouTube this is what's going on in South Africa......." he captioned a since-deleted four picture montage.

@Tyrese How could you even conceive the idea that black South South Africans are doing what slave masters did to Africans?

What was your motive especially at the time of such heightened racial tensions?

Did you do this for #AllLivesMatter against #BlackLivesMatter?

What is this? pic.twitter.com/O4egUxiKpq — Tabudi (@Tabudim) June 18, 2020 @Tabudim

One showed a group of white men in chains with a Black slave-owner carrying a gun; one showed a white servant breastfeeding a Black baby for a wealthy Black woman; one showed a white girl choosing from rows of black dolls in a store; and one showed a group of Asian women getting pedicures from white workers.

The post caught the attention of many South Africans, including national celebs Bonang Matheba and Dineo Langa, who dragged the actor for his woefully uninformed comments.

Everyone must report Tyrese's Insta post about South Africa and have his account taken down net vir daai rubbish. — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) June 17, 2020 @therealdineo

....please, don't come talk shit here about South Africa. Jou swine! — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) June 18, 2020 @bonang_m

But instead of apologizing, Tyrese doubled down and posted something even more inflammatory: a video entitled "What The Left Won't Tell You About The Plight Of Black People And The Myth Of Systemic Racism" — this time catching the attention of Foxx.

"Touchy touchy..... Who's view do you agree with?" Tyrese posted, with a 13-minute compilation of interviews with various Black celebs — such as Morgan Freeman, Lil Wayne, Denzel Washington and Anthony Mackie — edited (out of context) together into a montage of racism denial.

"Huh????" Foxx replied with a shocked emoji, in the first of five unanswered replies.

"WTF is this post for??"

"I'm confused."

"Race doesn't matter???!! Look at what we goin threw right now... what does this post mean?? Who is this for??" [sic]

"Again I say! What is this post for??? During this horrific time for us? Why are we even talking about what these guys are saying from the comfort of a press junket?? Cmon man we can't be this comfortable. Think about the pain these families are going threw Because of the color of their skin.."

The video was made by the Media Research Center, a Virginia-based conservative content analysis group, which characterizes itself as a media watchdog, but is described by the Columbia Journalism Review as "propaganda clothed as critique".

Tyrese later deleted the original South African post, and posted a rambling half hour-long video trying to explain himself, with the caption: "Dear South Africa 🇿🇦This is my response to what has now become controversial- Love and light always! [ shout to team short attention span ] Ha!"

He eventually deleted the MRC post — but he has yet to answer Foxx's questions.