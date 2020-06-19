38-Year-Old Marques Houston Defends Engagement to Miya Dickey, 19

Instagram

Though they met in 2018, he says they "didn't start dating until she was an adult."

"Sister, Sister" star Marques Houston is defending his relationship with and engagement to a woman half his age.

Though Houston and Miya Dickey have been engaged since March 2019, the coupling recently took heat on Twitter and sparked new headlines, prompting Houston to speak out with a lengthy post of his own.

"With all that's going on in the world, my love life shouldn't be a topic. But since it is let me just give y'all the facts so you don’t have to 'allegedly' believe or create rumors," he began his post.

"After reading the Blog that was published about my fiancé and I, I felt with this situation I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life," he continued.

According to Houston, he first met Miya in 2018, after she became friends with his manager Chris Stokes' daughter Chrissy when they all attended a Jehovah's Witness convention.

"Never before then, did I even know she existed," he wrote. "Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That's it."

"Miya and I didn't start dating until she was an adult," he continued. "We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing."

He proclaimed that "all the rumors about me, none of it is true" -- saying there are "no twists, no turns, no scandals" in their relationship, "just true love."

"There is nothing that can come to light, because there's no darkness in my life," he added. "You wanted the truth. I don't have anything to hide, so if you're waiting for something else, you will be waiting for ever. "

Miya seemingly addressed some of the talk as well on her Instagram page, posting a meme addressing haters.