Joe Rogan Under Fire For Laughing About Guest Sexually Harassing Women in Resurfaced Clips

The podcast host cheered his friend's story about making female comedians have oral sex in exchange for stage time.

Joe Rogan is under fire for resurfaced clips showing him laughing at his friend's story about coercing women into having oral sex.

In a 2011 video from his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," the host couldn't contain his laughter as his guest, Joey "Coco" Diaz, admitted to making female comedians exchange sexual favors to receive stage time while he was working at a comedy venue called The Belly Room.

"You think I'm f--king kidding? Yeah, you've got to suck my d--k to get up to The Belly Room," Diaz began. "I'll make a call for you."

"That's the f--king gateway into Hollywood, everybody knows that," he added.

Rogan then inquired, "How many girls did you have do that?"

"20," answered Diaz, as Rogan threw back his head laughing and began clapping his hands in the air excitedly.

DIaz then recalled how "this little blonde open mic chick" would perform oral sex on him before her sets.

"Wow," Rogan exclaimed with a smile.

"She was tremendous," Diaz continued. "She finally freaked out. When she got to Hollywood, she was beautiul and when she left she had dirty f--king nails.

He said she eventually wrote him a letter saying he "broke" her, which made Rogan laugh again.

And Rogan clapped again as Diaz went into more lurid detail about the sexual encounter.

On Friday night, Rogan's name began to trend after the clip was shared online, causing many followers to call for his cancellation.

"How many victims of sexual assault don't come forward because of shit like this? No. Absolutely F--K THAT. Men should not be allowed to speak to or about women that way. I said what I said. F--k Joe Rogan and anyone who associates with him or finds him funny. Get away from me," wrote one user.

Another shared, "If Joe Rogan doesn't issue a public apology for this sick sexual coercion laugh session & take corrective action to learn about sexual violence, .@spotify should cancel him."

Rogan recently inked a deal with Spotify for $100 million to keep his podcast exclusively on the streaming service.

The controversy comes after Rogan caused a stir on Thursday when he alleged Democrats and liberals are ignoring Joe Biden's "cognitive decline."

Watch the resurfaced clip above.