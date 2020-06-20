Pink Says She and Carey Hart Are 'Still Together' Because of Couples Therapy

Getty

"I got a lot of s--t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling," the singer said. "It's the only reason that we're still together."

While discussing mental health with her therapist Vanessa Inn during an Instagram Live on Friday, Pink, 40, admitted that she and Hart, 44, "would not be together" if not for couples therapy.

"I got a lot of s--t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn]," the pop singer explained. "So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It's the only reason that we're still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak -- I can't say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing -- that you just speak two different languages."

"You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together," Pink continued. "We just wouldn't because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what's happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don't know how to love each other, we don't know how to get along, we don't know how to communicate."

The Grammy winner then recounted a moment during therapy when she realized she was "a little bit full of s--t."

"There's a difference between connection -- I think -- and intimacy. And intimacy is the part that's hard for me. There was a moment in couples counseling with Carey, I'll never forget, in the office, I had been complaining about him for years about how he's just not present, he's not here, he doesn't get it, he's not hearing me emotionally, he's not even trying to understand my language," she recalled to Inn. "And you were like, 'OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other's hearts and just look into each other’s eyes.' And this man that I had been saying won't show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of s--t. I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times."

The "What About Us" singer and ex-motocross racer -- who share 9-year-old daughter, Willow, and 3-year-old son, Jameson -- have hit several rough patches during their 14-year marriage and a nearly 19-year relationship.

It all began back in 2001 when Pink (real name Alecia Moore) attended the Summer X Games in her home state of Pennsylvania, where Hart was competing. They hit it off and began dating. Later that year, she convinced him to be in her video for "Just Like a Pill." He reluctantly agreed, telling The Daily Telegraph in 2014, "I was like, 'Ahhhhh, I'm not really into that.' She said, 'Alright, I have to put some other good-looking guy in there, and I have to lick his belly.' [I said], 'Well, I guess I'm going to have to be in the video.'"

The couple dated for two years before breaking up for the first time in 2003. They reconciled in 2004, and a year later, Pink proposed to Hart at a motocross event by writing, "Will U Marry Me? Serious!" on a pit board she held up during the race.

"I said, 'Well, yeah of course,' and she said, 'Well, get your ass back on the track. I don't marry losers,'" he recalled in a 2014 interview with Supercross.

The two said "I do" in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006.

In October 2017, Pink gave USA Today some insight into her marriage, explaining, "He knows when he goes too far, and he'll apologize, which is a wonderful trait in a human being. I do not possess that trait. I will go too far and still not apologize. It's awful to be married to me. He's the rock, and I'm the storm, but it's fun."

In 2008, though, the couple spent 11 months apart due to incredibly busy schedules, which took a major toll on their marriage. While still estranged, Pink asked Hart to appear in a music video but didn't tell him what the song was about until he showed up on set.

It ended up being for her track, "So What," in which she sings, "I guess I just lost my husband / I don't know where he went / So I'm gonna drink my money / I'm not gonna pay his rent." But Hart didn't mind it one bit. He told Redbook he thought it was "pretty special to be the muse. It's the good, the bad, the the ugly. I wouldn't expect anything else. That's why I love her, and why we're together."

Later that year, Pink said she invited Hart to her Las Vegas hotel room and greeted him wearing his "favorite bra and panties."

"I had made him a photo album of all the cards he had ever given me, of all the photos of our entire relationship," she recalled -- and the rest, as they say, is history.

Pink and Hart celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in January.

