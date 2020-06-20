Whitney Cummings Addresses Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Against Chris D'Elia

Getty

"I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned."

Whitney Cummings spoke out about the allegations of sexual misconduct against her former co-star Chris D'Elia.

Earlier this week, multiple women came forward on social media claiming the comedian, 40, sent inappropriate messages and attempted to solicit nude photos via social media. A few of the women were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents.

"It's taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris," Cummings wrote via Twitter on Saturday. "I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned. This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence."

"Now that I'm aware," Cummings continued. "I won't be silent."

Cummings added, "Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It's the adult's responsibility to be an adult."

D'Elia had co-starred on Cummings' sitcom "Whitney" from 2011 to 2013.

Talking to TMZ on Wednesday, D'Elia denied the accusations.

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he began. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

"That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better," he said.

In a story published by The Los Angeles Times on Saturday, five women spoke about their alleged incidents with the actor.

One of the women, Simone Rossi, explained, "He was preying on the fact that I was underage. I was insecure. I wanted attention. I'd followed him because I saw him on the [Comedy Central] Justin Bieber roast. And it took me a long time to piece together that what he did was wrong."

She also spoke with People about her allegations.

"As for what I would say to Chris, what can you say to someone who preys on young girls?To someone who tried to groom you, but also has possibly groomed and, based on the stories others have shared with me, possibly assaulted other girls?"

"Time is up," she continued. "I won't let this happen to other young girls. I want him to know that I have a voice and I'm sure using it."