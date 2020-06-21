Twitter Tries to Cancel Justin Bieber After Two Women Accuse Him of Rape

Getty

Twitter quickly took sides with some seeking to debunk the allegations and others quickly establishing a #JustinBieberIsOverParty -- meanwhile, Bieber camp purportedly denies first allegation as "factually impossible" (has not responded to second).

In response to "Baby Driver" star Ansel Elgort being accused of sexual assault on Friday, two women have come forward with similar stories against Justin Bieber.

The first woman, who chose to remain anonymous beyond the name Danielle, said in her statement that she was inspired to come forward with her story after a woman named Gabby shared her story about Elgort. Elgort has denied the allegation saying they were in a consensual, legal relationship.

On late Saturday night, Danielle shared a lengthy story where she claims she was forcibly raped by Bieber in 2014 after an event in Houston with Scooter Braun on March 9, 2014 at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden. Bieber has been confirmed to have made a surprise appearance at this event with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, per CTV News at the time.

My name is Danielle. On March 9, 2014, I was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber. pic.twitter.com/zUX4HJewPn — d (@danielleglvn) June 21, 2020 @danielleglvn

Danielle claims Bieber took pictures with her and her friends (declining to share the pictures for legal reasons) before inviting them up to his rooms. She alleges that she wound up in a room alone with Bieber who proceeded to kiss and then undress her before penetrating her despite her protests.

In response to Danielle's story, another woman came forward with her own story, which she shared directly from her Twitter account. "I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too," she captioned the full details of her allegations.

I didn’t come forward so that you believe me, I know as a belieber it’s hard to believe it, It was hard for me too considering how big of a belieber i am. But I came forward so that you can at least believe Danielle because Justin is indeed capable of an assault. — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020 @ItsnotKadi

The woman, named Kadi, details a similiar story of being taken to Bieber's hotel room somewhere around the night of May 5, 2015 along with four other girls. She claims that Bieber locked her into a bedroom with her before pushing her down on the bed and forcibly penetrating her.

Kadi claims she "pushed him and kicked him between the legs" before running from the room. As evidence, Kadi shared screenshots of conversations she says were with Bieber's bodyguard at the time and attempts to talk with another girl who was there that night in 2017.

A Bieber fan account came out with a text allegedly from Allison Kaye, president of Scooter Braun Projects (Bieber's management team), denying the first allegation. The text was purportedly received before the second account was shared.

Again referring to the allegations against Ansel Elgort, the account purportedly belonging to Kaye said, "An allegation like this is something we would never take lightly but this read exactly like the Ansel Elgort allegation so we were a little suspicious," saying they took a little time in responding to get their facts straight.

The account went on to deny the first allegation, claiming that Bieber was not at the hotel where the alleged assault occurred, describing it as "factually impossible."

"After the event on March 9th, Justin stayed at an Airbnb where I was also staying," the account continued, further saying that he didn't stay at the Four Seasons, but rather the Westin.

"Sorry it took so long to respond but we wanted to be respectful and address it with real info," the account concluded. There has been no response to the second allegation. TooFab has reached out to SB Projects for comment and in an attempt to confirm these comments came from Kaye.

Meanwhile, Twitter has exploded in response to the initial allegations and purported response from Bieber's camp with Beliebers rushing to defend the singer on one side while many others are seeking to cancel Bieber, getting #JustinBieberIsOverParty quickly trending.

Below is just a sampling of the online reactions to the allegations, which include defense of the alleged victims, armchair investigations into the claims and the purported response from Bieber's team, as well as support for Bieber:

THIS TWEET IS FROM 2014. THIS TWEET CONFIRMS THE GIRL’S STORY. THIS TWEET CONFIRMS JUSTIN BIEBER WAS AT THE FOUR SEASONS HOTEL. BELIEVE THE VICTIMS pic.twitter.com/20Y22jg7nO — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) June 21, 2020 @bippitycabello

The person who is accusing Justin Bieber HAS NOT met him. pic.twitter.com/75VvJ9VkcE — Justin Bieber Analytics (@JDBAnalytics) June 21, 2020 @JDBAnalytics

tw// r*pe + sexual assault

Justin Bieber is guilty. stop defending abusers and wake up. pic.twitter.com/v0ZJht4JV7 — k🖤 (@kokiopetals) June 21, 2020 @kokiopetals

Tw// r*pe



There’s just so much proof that justin bieber was actually there, believe the victim not a rich man who said “rape happens for a reason” pic.twitter.com/OdDQIKxkFJ — Naz ‎ △⃒⃘ (@enchantednaz) June 21, 2020 @enchantednaz

Justin Bieber has literally ADMITTED to “abusing all of [his] relationships” AND being “disrespectful to women.” It’s time we start holding celebrities accountable for their disgusting actions. #justinbieberisoverparty pic.twitter.com/lCgLPxJOMk — Harry (@freshseIgomez) June 21, 2020 @freshseIgomez

Oh Justin Bieber? Y’all better keep the same energy y’all had with Chris Brown pic.twitter.com/TliH6gvDVj — MAR.🔮 (@lyricalmar) June 21, 2020 @lyricalmar

It is astounding that there is actual proof that the girl who accused Justin Bieber of assault has never met him and has been begging to meet him after she says the assault occurred. And yet people have already pronounced him guilty on the Internet. https://t.co/YPuWlaTdkk — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 21, 2020 @CarmineSabia

“Danielle is trying ruin Justin’s career”



Justin Bieber has done so much shit that you can almost call it a “miracle” how he still has a career. This is an addition to the ever growing list. It’s not the start so literally stfu. Believe the victim always not a possible rapist. — 🦋gabz ²⁸🦋 (@gm02111) June 21, 2020 @gm02111

Justin Bieber is like a book. He is judged by the cover but nobody read his story

WAIT FOR JUSTIN, DON'T JUDGE QUICKLY pic.twitter.com/tkgk70g4Pm — Exo & JB (@iamExolieber) June 21, 2020 @iamExolieber

