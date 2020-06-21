Pink Trolls President Trump for Lower-Than Expected Campaign Rally Turnout in Tulsa

Getty

"I don't know, there's a lot of people dressed as seats," P!nk says while watching news footage from the rally talking about crowd sizes.

Once again, crowd size is an issue for Donald Trump as he kicked off the next phase of his reelection campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night, and P!nk was cracking up over it.

The singer dropped a double burn on the president as his event saw a significantly smaller turnout than his campaign had been touting when they proclaimed a million people had requested tickets.

Trump previously came under fire for his administration touting that his 2017 inauguration crowd was the largest in history when photographic evidence couldn't even back up that it was larger than Obama's.

In Tulsa in Saturday, Trump's campaign canceled an outdoor speech at the venue before the main indoor rally when the 40,000 people they anticipated showing up there turned out to be closer to 25. As for what was going on inside what was supposed to be a sold-out arena?

"I don't know, there's a lot of people dressed as seats," P!nk laughed in a Twitter video as she watched CNN coverage from the floor of the rally.

But it was her caption that really dug into the less-than-expected turnout and the Trump campaign. "I think I sold that same place out in five minutes," she wrote with a laughing kitty emoji.

Just two hours before Trump was set to hit the stage, the campaign reportedly sent a message out to his followers to come on in as there was plenty of room. Nevertheless, Trump spoke to a venue that was reportedly approximately two-thirds full.

Alexendria Ocasio-Cortez was one of many public figures and celebrities to at least partially credit the disconnect between anticipated attendance and actual attendees to users on TikTok and the always-passionate K-Pop fans.

K-Pop fans in particular have been in the spotlight lately for sabotaging and subverting attempted trending topics on social media like "All Lives Matter" in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Trump campaign has argued that "radical protesters" blocked his supporters from attending the event, but the Tulsa Police Department tweeted that the protests were peaceful and CNN reported there was no evidence or protesters preventing anyone from entering the rally.

KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too 😌 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020 @AOC

AOC countered that Trump "got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID." She then gave an added shout-out to K-Pop fans.