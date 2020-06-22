Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Jim Carrey and More Pay Tribute to Joel Schumacher

Getty/Everett Collection

Feldman reveals the director actually fired him from "The Lost Boys," while Kiefer remembers one of his "closest friends."

Hollywood is in mourning after the death of Joel Schumacher.

The prolific director responsible for such hits as "St. Elmo's Fire," "The Lost Boys," "Flatliners," "Batman Forever" and its controversial sequel, "Batman & Robin," passed away on Monday morning after a battle with cancer. He was 80.

Kiefer Sutherland, who worked with Schumacher on "The Lost Boys," "Flatliners," "A Time to Kill" and "Phone Booth," shared a statement on Twitter.

"Early today one of my dearest friends and partners in filmmaking, Joel Schumacher, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer," wrote the actor.

"His joy, spirit and talent will live on in my heart and memory for the rest of my life," he continued. "Joel gave me opportunities and lifelong lessons ... his mark on modern culture and film will live on forever. I miss you, my friend."

Fellow "Lost Boys" star Corey Feldman also remembered working with Schumacher, crediting the director with the creation of "The Two Coreys" and trying to help him avoid his "descent" into drugs. The vampire flick was the first movie Feldman and Corey Haim appeared in together.

"It was because of him #The2Coreys ever met or became a thing," wrote Feldman in a series of capitalized tweets. "It was his idea! He was the 1st person 2 ever say 'I've got #The2Coreys in my movie' as he bragged on the phone 2 a friend from the wardrobe fitting I as I was trying on my #EdgarFrog costume 4 the 1st time ever!"

Saying Schumacher could "sense deep pain in me" at the time, Feldman claimed the "1st day I was given cocaine by an adults was on the set of #TheLost Boys." Explaining that the director was sober at the time, Feldman says Schumacher "noticed I was high" and "fired me on the spot."

"He then asked where my parents were! When I told him I didn't know, he realized it wasn't my fault! So he rehired me w a warning," continued Feldman, who said he was cocaine-free for a year after that. "He tried 2 prevent my descent. However I didn't listen as I was 16 & had 2 go through what I had 2 go thru."

Feldman says Schumacher was "supportive" to him until the end and even sent an e-mail expressing his condolences about not being able to make it to the premiere of his documentary, "Truth: The Rape of the Two Coreys."

"Batman Forever" star Jim Carrey, who played The Riddler in the film, also paid tribute. "He saw deeper things in me than most and he lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life," tweeted Carey. "I am grateful to have had him as a friend."

Two of Schumacher's "Phantom of the Opera" stars, Emmy Rossum and Patrick Wilson, shared their condolences as on Twitter well.

"I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher's passing. He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate," wrote Rossum. "He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don't have the right words right now."

Added Wilson, "This breaks my heart. I treasured my time with Joel. The laughter. The wisdom. The karaoke. Both he and Mike Nichols believed that about 80% of what they did was casting. He started the careers of many. Too many to name. Such a diverse and fearless resumé. Rest In Peace."

Batman superfan Kevin Smith also shared a personal memory with the director from the set of "Batman & Robin."