Why Charlize Theron Has 'No Problem Talking S---' About Steven Seagal

Getty

The 'Atomic Blonde' star takes aim on Howard Stern.

Steven Seagal's fighting skills -- or alleged treatment of women -- don't impress Charlize Theron much.

The actress unloaded on the action film relic in her interview with Howard Stern this week, as she talked about how she prepares for fight scenes for movies like "Atomic Blonde" and the upcoming "The Old Guard."

"At night I'll go online to watch fighters or watch people fight and you always come across that odd Seagal video of him 'fighting' in Japan, but he really isn't," explained Theron. "He's just incredibly overweight and pushing people."

"He's overweight and can barely fight ... look it up, it's ridiculous," she continued. "He's shoving people by the face, it's a whole setup."

She went on to say that she has "no problem talking shit about" the 68-year-old "Under Siege" star "because he's not very nice to women ... so, f--k you!"

In 2018, two women accused Seagal of sexual assault, but the DA declined to press charges because the statute of limitations had expired. Seagal denied the allegation, as well as others that have made headlines.

In November of 2017, actress and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy accused Seagal of trying to make her take her dress off in front of him when she auditioned for "Under Siege 2."

"I paused, I looked up at him, went from shock to sadness," McCarthy said. "My eyes filled with water and I yelled, 'Go buy my Playboy video. It's on sale for $19.99' and just took off."

She also claimed that Seagal followed her out to her car and warned her not to tell anyone about what happened, "or else."

"I was the last girl that day. How many girls had to take off their clothes? How many girls had to do more? It just so grossed me out."